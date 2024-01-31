France’s first out gay PM Gabriel Attal speaks out on historic win: ‘Mindsets are evolving’

The first publicly gay prime minister in France, Gabriel Attal, has said his appointment is proof that “mindsets are evolving.”

Addressing the National Assembly in Paris for the first time yesterday [Tuesday 30 January], the 34-year-old also acknowledged 10 years of marriage equality in his country.

Attal was appointed prime minister by the French President Emmanuel Macron on 9 January, replacing Élisabeth Borne in the role.

“Our country is moving” – Gabriel Attal

According to AFP, Attal told lawmakers that France was “tearing itself apart just 10 years ago over same-sex marriage.”

“Being French in 2024,” he continued, “means […] being able to be prime minister and openly gay.”

France’s youngest-ever PM furthermore told colleagues in the lower house of France’s parliament that his new job was “proof our country is moving and mindsets are evolving.”

Attal, a member of Macron’s liberal and centrist political party Renaissance, has previously served as minister of national education and youth, from 20 July 2023 to 9 January 2024.

He began his political career just over a decade ago as an intern in the health ministry.

Following Attal’s win last month, Macron said on X: “I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced.”

Referencing his own rise to power in 2017, he added: “In fidelity to the spirit of 2017: surpassing and audacity. In the service of the nation and the French.”

Attal was previously in a civil union with politician Stéphane Séjourné. Following his win, Attal made Séjourné Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.