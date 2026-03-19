Fraudster who scammed a gay man out of £26,000 is sentenced to three years in prison

Thomas Godden, 26, has been sentenced to three years in prison after tricking gay men online into sending him money following a false romantic connection.

The fraudster used dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble to target his victims, convincing them to send him money for everyday expenses, with promises that it would be repaid.

When confronted, Godden made several excuses and, in more extreme cases, used emotional blackmail and threatened self-harm.

“Deliberately targeted men who were seeking companionship” – Police on the sentencing of Thomas Godden

The 26-year-old was found guilty of defrauding three individuals out of a combined £28,000, police said. He “deliberately targeted men who were seeking companionship and a genuine emotional connection.”

One of the victims lost over £26,000. Digital evidence suggests Godden was in a relationship at the time of the scams and was using the dating apps solely to obtain money from others to fund his own lifestyle.

Godden promised to meet one of his victims multiple times, only to leave him stranded after he had travelled a considerable distance.

“Thomas Godden callously exploited well-intentioned men” – Claire Campbell, Senior Crown Prosecutor, sentencing Goddenm to prison

Godden pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud by false representation in December 2025. This week, on 17 February 2026, he was sentenced to three years at Canterbury Crown Court.

Claire Campbell, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said in a statement: “Thomas Godden callously exploited well-intentioned men seeking connection by stealing thousands of pounds and causing them serious harm.”

They added: “Romance fraud is a cruel crime that preys on the unique trust that exists in intimate relationships and shows real manipulation – with Godden even telling one of his victims that the police would not take him seriously should he report the crime.”

“We hope today’s sentence shows that the Crown Prosecution Service will never hesitate to prosecute these cases when there is enough evidence to do so,” Campbell concluded.