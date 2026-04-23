Former drag performer is elected as Reform UK councillor and immediately calls for Pride funding cuts

A former drag performer has been elected as a Reform UK councillor in Salford and has immediately urged local authorities to stop funding Pride events.

Michael Felse won the Barton and Winton by-election yesterday (22 April), becoming Reform UK’s first councillor on Salford City Council. Official results show he received 676 votes, ahead of Labour candidate Catherine Goodyer on 643. Turnout was 17.82 per cent.

Felse previously appeared in drag as Ethol Mary and led the 2011 Manchester Pride parade after being selected as that year’s Pride Queen. At the time, he spoke publicly about the role in an interview with the BBC.

“All councils should stop funding Pride events that bring little value to social inclusion” – Felse after his election victory

Since then, Felse has adopted a new public persona he describes as “Captain England”. He has also promoted an alternative interpretation of the word Pride using the acronym DICK: Diversity, Inclusion, Cohesion and Kinship.

After his election victory, Felse criticised council support for LGBTQ+ celebrations, saying: “All councils should stop funding Pride events that bring little value to social inclusion and instead get on with the bread and butter council duties.”

He also referenced criticism he said he received online after announcing he had joined Reform UK, stating that “hundreds of online lefties on PinkNews attacked my honest opinion”.

Felse’s political history predates his move to Reform. Public election records show he previously stood for the UK Independence Party in 2019 and for the English Democrats at the 2010 general election.

Felse said it was “considered to be an honour” to be the Manchester Pride Queen in 2011

Speaking in 2011 about being chosen to lead Manchester Pride, Felse said it was “considered to be an honour” to be the Pride Queen, adding: “For some strange reason, this year it is going to me.”

He also dismissed suggestions his drag appearances would undermine public office, saying: “I don’t think I’ll be taken as a joke. It’s really important that we don’t suddenly think that everyone fits in one box, everybody is different but it is how do we engage those choices. I think it isn’t making politics silly, it’s saying, no, let’s have a bit of fun.”

The Barton and Winton by-election was triggered following the death of long-serving Labour councillor David Lancaster. Felse will serve until the next scheduled contest for the seat.