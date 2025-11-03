Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps says she’s in a same-sex relationship: ‘I feel ready and happy to share that’

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced she is in a same-sex relationship, revealing she “feels ready and happy to share” this part of her life.

The footballer, who is currently under contract at Paris Saint-Germain, made the decision ahead of her forthcoming memoir, All In, where she opens up about her “really happy relationship” alongside other personal experiences, including her mental health journey.

According to the BBC, Earps chose to make a public statement about her sexuality to ensure it is told on her own terms, rather than allowing speculation or media narratives to take control.

“The people closest to me have always known” – Mary Earps on introducing her girlfriend to friends and family

Her manager explained that Earps hopes sharing her story will “inspire people around the world to find the confidence to live authentically”.

Earps, who previously played for Manchester United, said: “I’ve always tried to keep my personal life separate from my professional one, but it would have felt inauthentic not to include something so important to me in this book.

“I’m in a really happy relationship. The people closest to me have always known, and I feel ready and happy to share that with everyone else now.”

Her manager added that the former United player wanted to tell her story “in her own way”.

“After the World Cup, the outpouring of love and support really showed Mary the impact she’s had, and she was deeply touched by it,” the spokesperson said.

When is Earps’s memoir, All In, set for release?

“By sharing details of her life away from football – something she’s never done before – Mary is telling her story in her own way. It’s honest and authentic.”

All In is scheduled for publication in early November and promises a candid account of Earps’s journey through elite sport and beyond.

The book will delve into her career highs – including her role in England’s Euro 2022 victory – as well as internal squad dynamics, her time at Manchester United and now Paris Saint‑Germain, and her personal life away from football.

Who is Mary Earps?

Born in Nottingham, Earps made her senior England debut in June 2017. She quickly became a key player for the national team, earning 53 caps before announcing her immediate retirement from England’s senior side in May 2025.

At club level, she moved to Paris Saint‑Germain in July 2024 after setting a Women’s Super League record at Manchester United by keeping 14 league clean sheets in the 2022‑23 season, helping United qualify for the Champions League.

Earps has also been open about her mental‑health challenges, discussing experiences of depression and the pressure of elite sport. In excerpts from her memoir, she reflects on feeling “sick and anxious” during uncertain periods with the national team. Beyond football, she has used her platform to advocate for visibility, representation, and breaking the culture of silence around mental health in sport.