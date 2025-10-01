Elon Musk urges parents to cancel Netflix over ‘transgender woke agenda’ in children’s series Dead End

Elon Musk has urged parents to cancel their Netflix subscriptions today (1 October), claiming the streaming service is promoting a “transgender woke agenda”.

Musk’s comments highlight his broader concerns over LGBTQ+ representation in media, which he often links to his views against the “woke mind virus“.

In a post on X, Musk wrote: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” following controversy surrounding the animated children’s series Dead End: Paranormal Park, which features transgender themes.

X users are agreeing with Elon Musk, allegedly cancelling their subscriptions

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

The issue escalated after the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, was accused of calling the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk a “Nazi” in a social media post.

Musk responded by resharing a user’s post that read: “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids… you will NEVER get a dime of my money. It’s as simple as that.” Musk added: “Same.”

The animated series, created by artist Hamish Steele, has faced scrutiny after Steele posted on X in response to Keir Starmer’s condolence message to Kirk’s family.

He wrote: “Why the fuck are you even commenting, dickhead? You show sympathy for families affected by your weapons, but a random Nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement. You’re such a fucking evil shit.”

Some users said they were following Musk’s lead in canceling their streaming subscriptions. One commented: “Quit Netflix for Charlie. Quit Hulu for Grand Blanc.” Another wrote: “Cancellation confirmation! Keep your kids outside and away from Netflix.”

Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial

Musk was also pictured at anti-LGBTQ+ politician Kirk’s memorial 21 September, scrolling on his phone as the event reached full capacity. Other attendees included Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Kirk, who was outspoken against transgender rights, had made several controversial remarks about trans youth. One of his past posts read: “If you’re 18 and think you’re the opposite sex, you have a mental illness. If you’re eight and think you’re the opposite sex, your mother has a mental illness.”

If you're 18 and think you're the opposite sex, you have a mental illness. If you're 8 and think you're the opposite sex, your mother has a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/vB7Mq2cU50 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 17, 2023

Musk’s comments on daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson’s transition

The Netflix controversy comes amid Musk’s own personal struggles with coming to terms with his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In a 2023 interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk expressed regret over her medical transition, saying he felt “tricked” into consenting to puberty blockers.

“I was tricked into doing this,” Musk said. “I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

He continued, criticising gender dysphoria and pledging to fight what he calls the “woke mind virus”: “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” Musk said. “And we’re making some progress.”