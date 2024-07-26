‘Cold and uncaring’: Elon Musk’s trans daughter hits back and accuses him of being a cruel and absent dad

Elon Musk‘s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has hit back at her estranged father and accused him of being an absent dad after the X owner misgendered her and said in an interview that she was “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Speaking to the The Daily Wire this week, the Tesla CEO said of Vivian: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys [to transition].”

“This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on,” the SpaceX founder continued. “And we had COVID going on. So there was a lot of confusion. And I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide.”

“He was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time,” Vivian has now alleged, in an interview with NBC News, of Musk’s approach to fatherhood.

“That’s generous. He had half custody, and he fully was not there.”

“He was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high” – Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” she continued. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Wilson, 20, says she has not spoken to her father in four years.

“He was cold,” she said of Musk’s parenting. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

Vivian is one of Musk’s children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Vivian is a twin alongside her brother, Griffin. She transitioned at 16.

Wilson also alleges that Musk has been less involved in her life than her mother, despite them having joint custody.

The NBC report also states that Wilson said Musk hadn’t been tricked into agreeing to her gender-related treatment and that, ‘after initially having hesitated, he knew what he was doing when he agreed to her treatment, which required consent from her parents.’

Describing his cruelty during her childhood, Vivian furthermore alleged: “I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

“Pronouns suck”

In April 2022, Vivian applied to change her legal name and gender. In relating court documents, she said she no longer wanted to “be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

The estrangement follows Music tweeting, then deleting, “pronouns suck” on X, formerly Twitter, in 2020. Musk, who now owns X, also tweeted in 2020 [as per the BBC]: “I absolutely support trans. But all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Elsewhere in the interview earlier this week, Musk said he thinks gender-affirming care is “incredibly evil.”

The SpaceX owner went on to claim that puberty blockers are “sterilisation drugs.”

“I lost my son essentially,” he continued. “They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke-mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that.”

On X this week, Musk also said Vivian was “born gay and slightly autistic”, to which Vivian responded: “I’ve been reduced to a […] stereotype. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”