Brighton Pride Saturday highlights, from Raye, RuPaul, Leigh-Anne and more

Brighton Pride returned with a bang celebrating its 35th anniversary yesterday (Saturday 1 August 2025), kicking off with a community parade winding its way past the city’s most iconic landmarks, before ending in Preston Park, home to the weekend’s main event, Pride on the Park.

The park event saw the likes of Raye, Jessie J, RuPaul, Bimini and more put on the biggest LGBTQ+ event of the year.

As Attitude heads back to the park for day two, here’s a quick rundown of the best bits from Saturday.

The Brighton & Hove Pride parade was a stunning protest

(Image: Attitude/Callum Wells) (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ groups, charities, NHS and emergency services staff, small businesses and activist organisations protested through the city centre, cheered on by thousands of onlookers. Leading the parade were community champions and representatives, alongside queer elders and activists from across the generations. See here for our Brighton Pride Parade 2026 highlights.

RuPaul’s DJ set set a new milestone for campness

Drag Race legend RuPaul stunned the crowds with a 50-minute DJ set, strutting the Pride in the Park main stage runway to his tracks like the ‘Supermodel’ he is.

We caught up with the Real Housewives of London

Attitude spoke with the gorgeous Panthea Parker and Nellie Welschinger, where they talked about the importance of Pride and allyship.

Leigh-Anne gave a gorgeous set and seemingly confirmed a Little Mix reunion

Joining Saturday’s main stage Leigh-Anne gave us some of her biggest hits, including ‘Don’t Say Love’ with her belly covered in diamantes, of course. She also teased a Little Mix reunion, telling Attitude “of course” it’s happening.

‘I wouldn’t have my career without this community’ – Raye closed the night with a stunning set of her greatest hits

The queen of Croydon herself wowed the crowds with a full 90-minute performance looking a vision in red sparking gown. She covered basically her full catalogue, including ‘Beware.. The South London Lover Boy’, ‘ Escapism’, and of course ‘Where Is My Husband!’ She also treated us to a cover of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’. See here for Attitude’s 5-star Raye at Brighton Pride review.

Brighton Pride Sunday lineup

Sunday will see the likes of Holly Johnson, Paris Hilton, Five, Melanie C and the legendary Miss Diana Ross take to the main stage. The dance arenas will have HAAi and Armanda Van Helden, among many more. See here for the full Brighton Pride Sunday lineup and performance times.