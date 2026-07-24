Elephant Pride 2026 prepares for free outdoor festival as new gay bar joins first celebrations

Elephant Pride 2026 is gearing up for its second year of queer euphoria, offering fans a free outdoor festival as a new gay bar joins the celebrations for the first time.

Following last year’s event, Elephant Pride is reprising its spot at Elephant Park from 2pm–10pm on 25 July, inviting Elephant & Castle locals and visitors from beyond the area.

Elephant Pride 2026 will be headlined by Lucy Rose as Absolute Britney, a Britney Spears extravaganza delivering the pop icon’s greatest hits on the main stage from 9pm to 10pm.

New Elephant & Castle gay bar, The Nellie, marks it’s first Pride

Aside from a day packed with DJs and thousands of LGBTQ+ festival-goers busting a move to ‘Toxic’, The Nellie will be making its Pride debut.

The Nellie is a new gay bar located on Ash Avenue, Elephant Park, launched by the same team behind Elephant Pride and Betty & Joan’s.

Opening its doors to the public on 22 July, the Elephant & Castle bar will serve drinks in a “classy but casual” atmosphere seven days a week.

The Nellie offeres both indoor and outdoor spaces

With both indoor and outdoor spaces, The Nellie is bound to be abuzz with queer joy on 25 July as it celebrates its first Pride as a gay bar.

Elephant Pride organisers have put together a “Rainbow Elephant Map” listing their most recommended queer hotspots to stop off at during the celebrations.

Elephant Pride 2026 gay guide:

The Rising SE1 – Gay pub and community hub.

– Gay pub and community hub. Betty & Joan’s – Gay bar in Elephant Park.

– Gay bar in Elephant Park. The Queer Comedy Club – LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy venue.

– LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy venue. The Nellie – Queer bar for drinks and good company.

– Queer bar for drinks and good company. The Weekending – LGBTQ+ weightlifting community.

– LGBTQ+ weightlifting community. The Albert Arms – LGBTQ+ owned pub.

– LGBTQ+ owned pub. Arepa & Co – LGBTQ+ owned Venezuelan restaurant.

– LGBTQ+ owned Venezuelan restaurant. Hotpod Yoga – LGBTQ+ owned hot yoga studio.

– LGBTQ+ owned hot yoga studio. Gymbox – Inclusive gym with a strong LGBTQ+ community.

For those looking to party into the early hours, Elephant Pride continues with Pride Party After Dark at Betty & Joan’s until 3am.

Festival-goers can register for their free Elephant Pride 2026 tickets via their official website.