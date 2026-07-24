If there’s one shoe worth investing in this season, it’s the Dior Médaillon

The era of quiet luxury may be coming to a close. Under Jonathan Anderson’s direction, Dior is embracing all things opulent by putting the brand’s couture heritage front and centre.

Enter the Dior Médaillon loafer. Making its debut in the Winter 2026 collection, the style arrives with the kind of quiet authority that balances refined craftsmanship with a renewed appetite for statement-making luxury.

Dior Médaillon loafer (Image: Estelle Hanania)

At the centre of it all is the Médaillon. A house code dating back to 1947, the emblem is positioned squarely on the vamp, acting as both ornament and statement.

It’s an assertion of Dior’s couture lineage, distilled into a single, deliberate gesture. Not decorative for decoration’s sake, but symbolic. A link between past and present.

Dior Médaillon loafer (Image: Estelle Hanania)

Beyond the emblem, the construction speaks to Anderson’s understanding that everyday wear can carry a sense of refinement. A supple leather sole ensures ease and flexibility, while the streamlined silhouette sits somewhere between formal and undone.

It’s the kind of shoe that moves seamlessly between dress codes, working just as well with sharp tailoring and denim as it does with little more than a statement sock and confidence.

Loafers, of course, aren’t going anywhere. They’ve long been menswear’s most reliable constant, cycling through subcultures and dress codes with ease. But where others lean into nostalgia or trend-led exaggeration, Dior’s take refines the category to its most essential form.

Dior Médaillon loafer (Image: Estelle Hanania)

What Anderson achieves here is a careful tension between tradition and modernity. The codes are intact, but subtly disrupted; heritage is acknowledged, then reworked for a new context. The result is a loafer that feels less like a revival and more like a reset.

In a season defined by familiar classics, the Dior Médaillon sets a new standard. Quietly confident and unmistakably Dior, it’s the shoe we’ll be reaching for long after the season ends.