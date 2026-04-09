Gymbox announces major men’s sauna and locker room renovation at Elephant & Castle site

Gymbox’s Elephant & Castle site – long popular among LGBTQ+ gym-goers in London – has announced a major refurbishment of its men’s sauna and locker rooms, with work set to begin on 13 April.

The eight-week upgrade will overhaul showers, sauna facilities and recovery areas, introducing a series of new features aimed at improving post-workout recovery and overall member experience.

In an email to members today (9 April), Gymbox said: “We’ve got something biiiiig lined up at Elephant & Castle… and it’s all happening in the men’s locker rooms.”

What will be renovated at Gymbox’s Elephant & Castle site?

According to the company, the revamped showers will offer improved water pressure and more consistent temperatures, designed to accommodate both quick rinses and longer cooldowns. A newly built sauna is also being installed, with Gymbox promising, “Fresh build. Better heat. Less ‘this has seen things’.”

Among the more unusual additions is a “snow feature shower”, which will combine alternating warm and cold cycles with variable water pressure. The feature is intended to boost circulation and reduce post-exercise fatigue, while integrated lighting, scent and sound elements aim to create a more relaxing experience.

An ice therapy station will also be introduced, providing members with access to ice-based recovery tools typically associated with professional sports training. Gymbox says the feature is designed to help reduce inflammation and speed up muscle recovery.

In its announcement to members, the company positioned the upgrade as part of a wider focus on performance and recovery, stating that alternating between hot and cold environments can help the body “recover faster, move better and keep you training hard without feeling wrecked”.

Will there be disruptions and when will the refurbishment end?

However, the refurbishment is expected to cause disruption. Gymbox confirmed that parts of the men’s facilities will be temporarily unavailable throughout the works, with four temporary showers installed to accommodate demand. Members have been advised to expect queues during peak hours.

To mitigate the impact, Gymbox said members will retain access to all of its other London locations during the upgrade period.

The refurbishment is scheduled to conclude in early June, subject to construction timelines.