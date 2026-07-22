Adam Lambert embraces his boldest era yet in intimate Roundhouse performance

London’s Roundhouse has hosted its fair share of iconic vocalists, from David Bowie to The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga.

Last night, Adam Lambert added his name to that historic wall with a performance celebrating his new album ADAM. As he took to the stage, gone were the visual gimmicks; in their place stood an exceptionally tight live band and a singer relying strictly on pure vocal power.

With the absence of giant screens and dazzling visuals competing for attention, the audience had little choice but to fix their eyes on Lambert himself. Every movement carried the room, creating the kind of old-school concert experience where musicianship alone commanded the stage.

A room that counted Brian May among its audience – no small vote of confidence

When he spoke to Attitude ahead of the LP’s release, Lambert admitted fans might not expect “the heaviness of the album”, explaining: “Sonically, I’ve done a lot more. A lot of my pop music in the past was maybe a bit more camp or a bit more playful, and I think the majority of this album has got a lot more heaviness to it and drama.”

The new tracks slotted in seamlessly. ‘Eat U Alive’ hit with sharp, aggressive energy, as did ‘Porcelain’, a personal favourite, before he shifted gears into crowd-pleasers ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘For Your Entertainment’.

Lambert left his fans with two questions

And this venue was the perfect for it. Lambert has become synonymous with arena-sized performances through his work fronting Queen, but there was something refreshing about seeing him in a room where subtlety could matter just as much as spectacle. A room that counted Brian May among its audience – no small vote of confidence.

The evening also proved that the new material doesn’t exist in isolation. Rather than interrupting the hits, the ADAM tracks sat comfortably alongside them. As the set drew to an end, Lambert left his fans with two questions – ‘Do You See Me Now?’ and ‘Whataya Want From Me?’. One asks to be seen; the other asks to be understood.

On the strength of this performance, the answer is an emphatic yes.

ADAM is available to buy and stream now.