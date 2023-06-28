Edinburgh Zoo delivers perfect response to anti-LGBTQ+ backlash after supporting Pride 

Edinburgh Zoo has shown how to exceptionally handle being directed with homophobic and transphobic abuse following criticism for taking part in the city’s Pride event last weekend.

A group of workers from the Scottish zoo got together to take part in Edinburgh Pride on Saturday (24 June). It’s the longest running free celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Scotland.

They then shared photos from their team out and about on the day, and expressed how important Pride was for then.

The caption read: “Our teams had an incredible day at Edinburgh Pride. LGBTQ+ colleagues, members and supporters make amazing contributions to saving wildlife. Let’s build a community where everyone is welcome.

“It is important we stand in solidarity in order to build an inclusive movement”

“Together, we can create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved,” they also said.

However, despite the generally positive reaction, there were some loud negative voices piping up in the comments.

One individual horribly commented: “The optics on this are awful…..you support mutilating children?”

But they gave a calm and measured response to the dangerous tweet, sharing: “Hi Barry, statements like this which spread misinformation about LGBTQ+ people highlight why it is so important to show our solidarity.

“We want to ensure we are creating a nature community where everyone is welcome. Nature needs us all more than ever,” they added.

When someone else asked the attraction “what’s this got to do with a zoo?”, an equally brilliant reply was given.

The staff gathered near Holyrood, all wearing matching t-shirts (Image: Edinburgh Zoo)

“Hi Henrietta, Nature needs us all more than ever,” it began. “The LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and harassment daily and it is important we stand in solidarity in order to build an inclusive movement to save wildlife where everyone is safe and welcome.”

Other tweets of a similar vein followed. But Edinburgh Zoo’s social media admin worked tirelessly to remind those critics how LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and harassment in daily life.

“Nature is in crisis and needs everyone to stand and work together here in Scotland and around the world”

Luckily, they were also met with a huge flood of support after showing their commitment beyond just celebrating the day.

“Looks like you all had such a fun and happy day! 👏🏻🏳️‍🌈 The people with the negatives comments must live such miserable little lives to feel the need to react the way they have 😂 Big well done to whoever is running this account!” someone commented.

Broadcaster India Willoughby added: “Can I say thank you to whoever does your tweets. Please ignore the swarm – you’re brilliant.”

Ben Supple, RZSS Director of Engagement and Business Development, told Attitude: “We are proud to attend Pride to celebrate the incredible contribution that the LGBTQ+ community makes to wildlife conservation.

“Nature is in crisis and needs everyone to stand and work together here in Scotland and around the world.”

He concluded: “Our charity wants to inspire people from every community to protect, value and love nature and we are very grateful to everyone who has shared messages of positivity and support.”