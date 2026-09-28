Drag Race star Gottmik arrested for suspected DUI

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Gottmik was reportedly arrested for suspected DUI in Burbank, California, this month.

The performer was allegedly driving a black Porsche when they hit a parked Toyota Camry, which was then pushed into two other parked vehicles.

Police allegedly responded to a traffic collision at around 4:50pm on 16 September, where they identified Gottmik, whose real name is Kade Gottlieb, as the sole occupant of the Porsche.

Officers say Gottmik showed signs of alcohol intoxication

According to TMZ, officials said the Drag Race star showed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Gottmik was reportedly released on 17 September and is yet to publicly address the arrest.

Fans have noted the unfortunate timing after the drag performer posted images with singer Angelyne and a pink car a couple of weeks prior.

Making RuPaul’s Drag Race history

Gottmik is known for RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he made history as the first trans man to compete on the show.

He finished joint third/fourth on season 13 and later returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9.

Last month, Gottmik celebrated his 30th birthday. Reflecting on turning 29, he wrote on Instagram that it had been a “crazy” year, but that he had made a decision “around January” to take back control of his life.

Gottmik says he underwent therapy

“It took therapy, hard conversations, setting boundaries, taking accountability, letting go of negativity, and choosing myself over and over again,” he explained.

“To everyone who stuck by me through the highs and the lows, thank you for trusting who I am at my core, even when I was struggling to see it myself.”