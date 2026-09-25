Traitors star Freddie Fraser’s mum has heartwarming response to his video about coming out

Freddie Fraser has opened up about his first days at City St George’s, University of London, as an openly bisexual student, and his mother’s reaction has us tearing up!

Fraser, who came out when he went public with boyfriend Bailey Ramsden in August, is now a master’s student studying MA Broadcast Journalism.

He’s been documenting his first week at uni since he began a few days ago, and has now proudly spoken out about being his authentic self while being there.

Freddie Fraser says being an out bisexual uni student is “a blessing in disguise”

“Doing a master’s at 22 and being bisexual has actually been such a blessing in disguise,” said Fraser to Instagram, admitting that the response to him coming out last month has been “amazing”.

He said doing his master’s has helped him reclaim a part of himself. The Traitors star explained: “When I was younger, and you go through school, you go through all these institutions, it’s a lot harder to come out, be who you want to be, ’cause you’re scared of being judged, or you’re scared to be bullied.”

He said everyone at uni has been accepting and lovely and has allowed him to feel comfortable opening up about his same-sex relationship.

“I feel like I’ve reclaimed a part of myself” – Fraser on being open about his sexuality

“To be so open with them about who I am, my identity and all that, without even feeling that they’re going to judge me. It’s A, progress, and B, I feel like I’ve reclaimed a part of myself that used to be so scared,” said Fraser.

The comment section was flooded with praise and support. One standout reply came from his mother, Kate.

Fraser’s mother’s reaction

“As your mum, I’m so proud of you watching this Freddie… when you told me I was petrified… petrified that people might be mean to you, like when you was at school, and the thought of that broke my heart.”

“I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she wrote. “Your friends have showed me that times have changed… and seeing you this happy honestly makes me the happiest mum on the planet.”