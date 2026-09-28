Scrubs star Judy Reyes says ‘courageous’ trans son inspires her to ‘be an example’

Scrubs star Judy Reyes has spoken beautifully about her 16-year-old trans son, saying he motivates her to be an example.

Reyes, who had her son in 2009 with her partner, director George Valencia, told On The Red Carpet that her son has empowered her.

“He’s 16, he’s trans, he’s just starting his therapy and he’s so strong and so courageous and so clear about who he is.”

“I’m completely motivated to be an example to him” – Judy Reyes on her trans son

“He’s so young,” she added. “I’m completely motivated to be an example to him and to take his example of giving it a try and to see what happens.”

Reyes is best known for playing nurse Carla Espinosa on Scrubs, a role she reprised for the show’s 2026 revival, as well as Lieutenant Selena Soto in High Potential.

She has also been a prominent supporter of LGBTQ+ representation, playing queer character Quiet Ann in Claws and speaking about how grateful she was for the show’s reception within the LGBTQ+ community.

Claws was a darkly comic crime drama about five women working at a nail salon in Florida, where Reyes played the salon’s intimidating security guard.

Reyes on her lesbian role in Claws

Speaking to Out in 2017, the actress said: “When I read this spectacular script with these five women, who were so real and so confident, I [knew I] had to be a part.”

Reyes also spoke fondly about a “hardcore lesbian” role model she had growing up, whom she met while working her first job as a cashier in a 99-cent store.

“She was the right-hand to the owners and all of 100 pounds, but she was the toughest, cutest little fucking thing. She was adorable and I remember her vividly,” she added.

Reflecting on the reception from the LGBTQ+ community, the mother of one said: “It’s so great that it’s been positive because you don’t want to take roles away from queer people. I don’t want white people to be portraying Latinos. For it to be well received meant that I went in there well prepared.”