Donald Trump repeatedly uses anti-trans slur against Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews

US President Donald Trump repeatedly used the anti-trans slur “tr***ie” when referring to Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews.

Democratic Senate nominee Andrews, who is not trans, is currently campaigning in the general election against Republican Senator Darline Graham in South Carolina.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday (5 October) to campaign against Andrews, referring to her as “tr***ie” three times.

Donald Trump repeatedly addresses Annie Andrews as “Tr***ie”

“Annie ‘Tr***ie’ Andrews is running against our wonderful Darline Graham for the Senate in South Carolina,” the president wrote.

“Darline is a High Quality person, maybe the Highest, and Annie Tr***ie is not, in particular, as it pertains to representing the Values of the Great People of South Carolina,” Trump claimed.

He said Andrews is in favour of “Transgender for Everyone”, a phrase he has used on numerous occasions to criticise Democrats’ stances on gender identity – particularly former president Joe Biden’s pro-trans views.

Trump criticises Andrews’ stance on immigration, police, taxes and more

Trump also claimed Andrews is for “Open Borders, Defunding the Police, High Taxes, a Weak Military, and will absolutely fight to take your guns away”.

“Tr***ie is not for South Carolina, and South Carolina must show, in the upcoming Election, that it is not for her,” he added.

Andrews has previously shown support for the trans community, telling CNN in September, as part of her Democratic Senate campaign, that she would stand up for trans people in South Carolina.

Andrews on trans rights

“On the transgender issue, it is deeply disheartening to me as a pediatrician, who has stood at the bedside of a trans young person who’s tried to harm themselves because their identity has been wrapped up in this political talking point,” she said.

“I will always fight for vulnerable South Carolinians, no matter who they are. And I’m really proud of my record,” she added.

Though it is worth noting that Andrews does not support “biological men playing in women’s sports”, she has said she “supports trans youth”.