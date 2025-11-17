Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says Donald Trump did not perform sex act on Bill Clinton after viral email

The viral email from Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, referencing Donald Trump “blowing Bubba,” speculating Bill Clinton, is believed not to refer to the former president of the US.

The email, dated March 2018, was part of a large batch of documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, also known as the Epstein files, recently released by the House Oversight Committee.

The message referenced photos of Trump “blowing Bubba,” asking Jeffrey to ask Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, if Russian President Vladimir Putin had “the photos.”

“For the avoidance of doubt” – Mark Epstein says “Bubba” is not a reference to Bill Clinton

🚨 EPSTEIN EMAILS: Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother suggests to ask Steve Bannon if Putin has “the photo of Trump blowing Bubba.”



Epstein replies: “and I thought I had troubles.”



Um…. WHAT?!? pic.twitter.com/kzcpIuj4sC — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 14, 2025

“You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard,” continued the “humorous” message.

Mark told The Advocate that the email was part of a private, inside-joke exchange between brothers and was never meant for public release or to be taken seriously.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton,” he said.

“A humorous private exchange between two brothers” – Mark on the viral resurfaced emails with Jeffrey Epstein

He continued: “They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks.”

Ali Clark, a spokesperson for Mark, told the publication that “Bubba” is “a private individual who is not a public figure.”

Trump weighed in on the resurfaced email in a lengthy post to Truth Social, saying: “Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous shutdown, and all of their other failures.”

“Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton” – Donald Trump after the “Bubba” emails resurfaced

He added: “I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said: “Those emails prove literally nothing.”

The statement continued: “Democrats and the mainstream media are desperately trying to use this hoax as a distraction to talk about anything other than the President’s many wins, including the Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight.”

“We won’t be distracted” – White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson on the Epstein File “hoax”

Ignoring the claims, Jackson concluded: “We won’t be distracted, and the entire Administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including cutting the Biden-era price hikes.”

Epstein, a registered sex offender, faced numerous civil lawsuits from alleged victims seeking damages for sexual abuse and trafficking, some reportedly as young as 14.

He was arrested in New York in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors, and he died by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell before trial.

Trump has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island, saying he was invited, but he “turned it down.”

According to previously released emails, Epstein also claimed Clinton “was never ever there [on the island].”