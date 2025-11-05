Remembering Dick Cheney’s history of advocating for same-sex marriage after his death, aged 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president of the United States, this week died at age 84, leaving a complicated legacy that includes the illegal invasion of Iraq during his time in government as well as endorsing same-sex marriage.

Serving under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009 – a period marked by the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers, the illegal invasion of Iraq, and war in Afghanistan – the Republican passed away from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease on Monday night (3 November).

Amid his controversial and central role in the wars in the Middle East, the father of two was also an advocate for same-sex marriage during his time in the White House, publicly opposing a federal amendment banning gay marriage, likely influenced by his daughter, Mary Cheney.

“Freedom means freedom for everyone” – Dick Cheney on same-sex marriage

During a vice presidential debate in 2004, he publicly disagreed with Bush over his stance on gay marriage. Cheney said at a town‑hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa: “Lynne and I have a gay daughter, so it’s an issue our family is very familiar with,” referencing his wife, now widow, Lynne Cheney.

He added: “With respect to the question of relationships, my general view is freedom means freedom for everyone.”

In 2009, he again made remarks expressing his support for same-sex partnerships: “I think that freedom means freedom for everyone,” he said at a press conference.

“People ought to be free to enter into any kind of union they wish” – Cheney on gay marriage, referencing his daughter Mary, who is lesbian

He continued: “As many of you know, one of my daughters is gay and it is something we have lived with for a long time in our family. I think people ought to be free to enter into any kind of union they wish. Any kind of arrangement they wish.”

Mary, 56, released a memoir in 2006 entitled Now It’s My Turn, where she spoke about her coming out experience to the late vice president and her mother.

“When I told my parents I was gay, the first words out of my father’s mouth were exactly the ones that I wanted to hear: ‘You’re my daughter, and I love you, and I just want you to be happy,'” she wrote.

“Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed” – wrote a family statement announcing Cheney’s death

Cheney’s death was announced in a statement by his family on Tuesday (4 November). “His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed.”

Their statement also said: “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing.

“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

In light of the announcement, Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of Bush, shared her condolences to his daughters, having previously shared experiences in the same political circle.

“I know my parents are thinking the very same” – Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush sending her condolences

Happy Birthday to the world’s greatest dad. In January 2021, he said to me: “Defend the Republic, Daughter.”

I will, Dad. Always. pic.twitter.com/Lgu1XCvcRH — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 31, 2025

On the Today show, she said: “I am thinking of Mary and Liz this morning, who I’m going to reach out to as well just to send my love, and I know my parents are thinking the very same.”

Liz, his eldest daughter and former United States Representative, has had a complicated relationship with her own stance on same-sex marriage, despite her family’s stance.

In a 2013 political campaign, she said she supported a “traditional” idea of marriage, only to later apologise. Re-evaluating her views, she referenced her father’s words: “freedom means freedom for everybody.”