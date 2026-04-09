David Geffen ‘finally finalises divorce from model husband as they reach settlement’

David Geffen and his estranged husband, David Armstrong, have allegedly finalised their divorce, says TMZ, after what seems like years of complications and settlements.

The billionaire married Armstrong in 2023 after meeting on SeekingArrangements.com in 2016. They did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

After Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, shortly before their second wedding anniversary, the billionaire was about to enter a world of settlement dysphoria.

David Geffen claimed he had already given David Armstrong $200,000

According to the outlet, Geffen claimed he had already given Armstrong $200,000 (£158,000) in cash since they separated in February 2025, as well as covering close to $200,000 (£158,000) for a rehab stay.

Armstrong has countered that claim, telling the court that Geffen is concealing the true extent of his wealth to minimise any spousal support obligation.

Michaels previously filed a civil lawsuit seeking lifelong support, which he dropped, after Geffen denied the existence of any contract.

What is Geffen’s net worth?

Geffen’s estimated net worth is over $9.1 billion (£7.2 billion).

The 82-year-old then put forward a financial package for his estranged husband, 32, saying he will pay up to $50,000 (£39,500) a month in spousal support, but only for 12 months.

Issues including spousal maintenance, how their assets should be divided, and responsibility for legal costs have now been allegedly settled, but the agreement has not been specified.

Under California law, those assets may count as separate property, meaning Armstrong could receive limited financial support, potentially only short-term spousal support.