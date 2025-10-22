David Geffen’s estranged husband drops lawsuit against billionaire mogul

David Geffen’s estranged husband Donovan Michaels has dropped his civil lawsuit against the billionaire media mogul, though the case could be refiled at a later date.

Court documents filed this week show Michaels’ lawyer, Bryan Freedman requested to dismiss the suit without prejudice. Freedman told TMZ that outstanding financial matters “will be resolved in mediation”.

Geffen, 82, and Michaels, 32, married in 2023 after meeting on SeekingArrangements.com in 2016. The couple reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

David Geffen offered up to $50,000 per month in spousal support for one year

In July, Michaels – whose real name is David Armstrong – accused Geffen of breaching a contract and alleged the billionaire had used a “toxic mix of seduction, control, promises of love, and lavish displays of wealth to entrap” him in “a cycle of dependency, submission, and humiliation”.

The former go-go dancer also claimed Geffen forced him to have his body hair lasered off and “flew into a rage” over an ingrown hair.

Geffen’s legal team, led by high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, has denied the allegations. Filings cited by the outlet show Geffen has already paid $200,000 in cash, another $200,000 towards rehab, and provided Michaels with rent-free accommodation in a $15,000-a-month Manhattan apartment. He has also offered up to $50,000 per month in spousal support for one year, with credit for what has already been paid.

In the initial 33-page complaint, Michaels claimed the breakdown of their marriage was “not about a mere personal falling out” but instead about “the systemic exploitation of a vulnerable, marginalised young gay black man by a wealthy, powerful white gay billionaire who believed himself untouchable”.

Geffen has asked the court to legally declare him single

He also alleged Geffen paid him $10,000 for sex the night they met, and later promised to support him financially for life. “Michaels gave up his dreams – his modelling career, his independence – to dedicate himself fully to this promise,” the lawsuit stated.

The filing further accused Geffen of ordering Michaels to “immediately vacate” their New York home while celebrating aboard his superyacht in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Geffen has asked the court to legally declare him single, stating that the marriage is “undoubtedly irremediably broken down”.

Michaels, who grew up in Michigan and previously worked in Miami’s nightlife scene under the name Brandon Foster, said in his filing he was “awestruck by Geffen”, describing him as a “philanthropist” who “talked the talk” when he spoke about his upbringing in foster care.

His fortune is estimated at $9 billion (£6.76 billion)

Geffen, who came out as gay in 1992, has previously been in relationships with Cher, Jeremy Lingvall and Jamie Kuntz.

He founded Geffen Records in 1980, and the label went on to sign major acts including John Lennon, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith. He also co-founded Asylum Records in the early 1970s and later DGC Records, further cementing his legacy in the music industry.

Beyond music, he was one of the driving forces behind DreamWorks SKG, the Hollywood studio he launched with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Today, his fortune is estimated at $9 billion (£6.76 billion), making him one of the wealthiest figures in entertainment.