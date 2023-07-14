Cycling’s world governing body bans trans women from female events

The world governing body in cycling, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has banned trans women from competing in female events.

The announcement came from UCI on Friday (14 July) and followed meetings in June and July with various stakeholders, including trans cyclists. The new rules take effect on 17 July 2023.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines,” UCI wrote in a statement.

This includes events such as the UCI World Championships in Glasgow in August

In international Masters events, UCI continued, the Men’s category will become the Men/Open category. “Any athlete who does not meet the conditions for participation in women’s events will be admitted without restriction.”

Justifying the move, UCI said current science “does not confirm that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5 nmol/L is sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”

It also pointed to “considerable inter-individual variability” in hormone therapy. UCI goes further to say that it “is also impossible to rule out” the impact of biomechanical factors such as bone size and arrangement.

“It was necessary to take this measure to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities,” UCI added. UCI also noted that further changes may yet occur as “scientific knowledge evolves.”

Commenting on the announcement, UCI President David Lappartient claimed that cycling is a welcoming sport.

“I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth.

“However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions.”

In May, British Cycling announced a similar ban on transgender women from competitive female races.

It also confirmed a ‘Female’ category for those assigned female at birth and trans men who haven’t begun hormone therapy.

Trans women, trans men, non-binary individuals, and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be able to compete in an ‘Open’ category.

In response, cyclist Emily Bridges declared that British Cycling “have no authority to control the conversation anymore.” She also called the move a “violent act.”

Bridges came out as a trans woman in October 2020 and began hormone therapy last year. The cyclist also won an Attitude Pride Award in July 2022.