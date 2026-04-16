Hudson Williams’s first film role, Nobody Dumps My Daughter, lands on Netflix

Hudson Williams has swapped his hockey gear for a school uniform in Netflix’s Nobody Dumps My Daughter film.

Having been released before Williams’s breakout role in the hit TV series Heated Rivalry, the film was added to the streamer yesterday (15 April), marking Williams’s first movie role.

Before starring in Jacob Tierney’s 2025 gay hockey series, the Canadian actor appeared in small roles, including the Hallmark Christmas movie All I Need for Christmas (2024) and other social media shorts.

What is Nobody Dumps My Daughter about?

Nobody Dumps My Daughter (2024) is a Lifetime thriller directed by Stanley M. Brooks, based on true events following an early 1990s murder case involving an obsessive mother and her daughter’s relationship.

Played by Ana Ortiz, Mary Ramirez tries to fix the relationship between her daughter Theresa Ramirez (Jasmine Vega) and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Simpson (Aiden Howard).

After several failed attempts to reunite the pair, Mary resorts to extreme measures and hires a hitman to kill Jimmy.

Who does Hudson Williams play in Nobody Dumps My Daughter?

Williams appears in the film as Sean, a minor supporting character and friend of Jimmy Simpson, marking one of his first on-screen acting roles.

Though, as fans have pointed out in the comments under Netflix’s social media teaser, Williams only appears in the 2024 film briefly.

“This is so funny because literally you blink and you miss him in the movie,” wrote one viewer. “These are literally all his scenes in this movie,” penned another.

Williams has had quite the acting week, starring in Laufey’s ‘Madwoman’ music video and Peloton’s latest ad campaign

The release follows Williams appearing in several shorts recently, including starring in Icelandic singer Laufey’s ‘Madwoman’ music video.

Featuring Megan Skiendiel from KATSEYE, Olympian Alysa Liu and The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung, the single’s video dropped this week (13 April), with the Heated Rivalry star sending fans wild over his shirtless poolside stint.

Another one to add to your must-watch list is Peloton’s latest ad campaign, featuring Williams sporting a pair of white short shorts dripping with sweat.

Nobody Dumps My Daughter is available to stream now on Netflix.