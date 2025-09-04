Crumbl Cookie founder Sawyer Hemsley returns to social media with sunbathing snaps after coming out as gay

Crumbl Cookie’s co-founder, Sawyer Hemsley, has returned to social media after a week offline, following his coming out as gay.

Hemsley shared the news last Monday (25 August) in a heartfelt message to social media after TikTok personality Grant Gibbs speculated about the businessman’s sexuality – for which he later apologised.

Now back on Instagram, he has posted photos from his time away, including some sunbathing snaps, reflecting on how coming out has “altered his life”.

“It was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done” – Sawyer Hemsley on coming out as gay

In the caption of an Instagram carousel documenting his break, Hemsley wrote: “Last week altered my life in a way I’ll never forget. I shared with the world, my close friends, my family, and my neighbours that I am gay.

“It was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done, and while it came with its fair share of online trolls and degrading comments, the love and support I received was more than I could have ever imagined.”

The images showed followers what he had been up to over his hiatus, including dinner dates, shirtless sunbathing, boat trips with friends, and enjoying time with one hunky pal.

“A reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been” – Hemsley on his social media detox

He described his special media detox as “a reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been, and the importance of never shying away from sharing my authentic personality and energy”.

Creator Gibbs, last week, issued an apology video in which he addressed ‘outing’ the Crumbl founder.

Describing his actions as “nasty”, the 27-year-old said: “This was never my intention — to out somebody in this way… I did not mean for it to happen like this. I am so sorry, Sawyer.”

In his official announcement posted to Instagram, posing with his dog, the 33-year-old founder said: “Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself.”