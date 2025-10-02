G-A-Y Bar to close, announces owner Jeremy Joseph in heartfelt statement: ‘G-A-Y has been my life’

London’s iconic G-A-Y Bar was announced last night by owner Jeremy Joseph to be shutting down this weekend (4/5 October).

The bar, located on Old Compton Street in Soho, has faced recent external and financial pressures, and was put up for sale in January 2025.

The club owner announced the closure last night in a collaborative post on his personal and Heaven nightclubs’ Instagram accounts, sharing a lengthy heartfelt message.



“Sadly it’s also time to say goodbye to G-A-Y Bar” – Jeremy Joseph on the closure of the Old Compton Street bar

He wrote: “I feel like, for the first time since Covid, my life has been on hold. But now I’m finally getting closure on so much and the chance to be able to start looking to the future.”

Owner of Heaven since 2013, the businessman continued: “We finally have the Heaven rent review arbitration result, but sadly it’s also time to say goodbye to G-A-Y Bar.”

Issues with landlords ArchCo attempting to raise the rent for the Heaven site meant Joseph had to choose to keep only one of the venues open.

“The anxiety and stress that I have been through” – Joseph on his battle to keep nightclub Heaven amid financial difficulties

The long-awaited result has put Joseph through ups and downs. He added: “I cannot put into words the anxiety and stress that I have been through these last 23 months, with the result of this arbitration being make or break for Heaven.”

G-A-Y Bar is not just a venue, but also Joseph’s home, as he lives upstairs, though Heaven remained his priority.

“Here’s what happened with Heaven. We knew the date for Heaven’s rent review and asked the landlord ArchCo to start the process a month before, but they waited until the date itself to serve notice. That gave us no time to agree or budget before an increase took effect.”

“We finally have a result, and it’s in Heaven’s favour” – Joseph on keeping G-A-Y Bar or Heaven nightclub

After appealing and going to arbitration, Joseph explained: “Nearly two years later, with costs of over £100,000 and Heaven’s future unknown, we finally have a result, and it’s in Heaven’s favour.”

He highlighted that rent has now doubled, though it is still better than previous offers. He promised to work on ways to cover it with little impact on Heaven’s club-goers.

Joseph concluded: “I hope my future now will be with Heaven. However, the last few years have been tough. G-A-Y has been my life, but if I can now find happiness in what I do, then G-A-Y, Heaven and The G-A-Y Foundation will be my future – but only time will tell.”

Members of the community showing their support for G-A-Y Bar’s closure

Publicist and agent to stars such as Jade Thirlwall and Girls Aloud, Simon Jones commented under Joseph’s heartfelt announcement: “Our community should appreciate just how hard you have fought to keep Heaven open over the last five years,” he said.

Highlighting that Heaven is approaching its 50th anniversary since opening in 1979, he added: “It is a hugely important and influential venue to the LGBTQ+ community across all ages, so thank you Jeremy for everything you have done to secure the venue’s future. As you say, here’s to the 50th anniversary of Heaven, let the music play.”

Drag legend Laganja Estranja also shared her support: “Sending you all of my love! So grateful to have performed here and made many memories!”

This follows the recent case of a Heaven nightclub security guard who was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman, led to the venue’s temporary closure in November 2024. The accused was later found not guilty, and the beloved gay nightclub reopened to the public.

It is also not the first time Jeremy Joseph has had to shut down one of his venues. G-A-Y Late closed in November 2023 after he described keeping it open as a “losing battle.”

You can read Jospeh’s full statement on his personal Instagram page.