Clapham High Street stabbing: Man arrested after homophobic attack

Police in London have arrested a man in relation to a homophobic attack that saw two people stabbed in Clapham.

The attack happened outside The Two Brewers in Clapham on 13 August at around 10:15pm. Two men were stabbed by a man with a knife who then fled. The two men were taken to hospital before being later discharged.

On Thursday (7 September) the Metropolitan Police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested in South Norwood on suspicion of two counts of GBH. He is now in custody.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton of the Central South Command Unit said in a statement that it “marks a significant development in our investigation.”

She also said that the two victims, in their 20s and 30s, had been informed and were being supported by officers.

“A team of officers is working diligently to investigate”

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community,” Britton continued. “I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate.”

Officers are said to still be following up on lines of enquiry after speaking to witnesses.

PC Hayley Jones, the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark, which includes Clapham, encouraged people to come forward with any more information.

She said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

The Two Brewers in Clapham (Image: Twitter/@kirkwy)

After the attack one of the victims spoke out on social media. Identified as Aniello on Instagram he said “I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused.”

He then continued saying that “I could never, and have never be prouder, happier, or more comforted, by the community.”

The Two Brewers in Clapham also stated that “enhanced security measures” had been put in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO please contact PC Hayley Jones on 07825101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.