Clapham High Street stabbing: Victim speaks out as LGBTQ community rallies support

One of the victims of a stabbing on Clapham High Street on Sunday (13 August) has spoken out following the incident.

Two men in their 20s and 30s were taken to hospital after they were stabbed outside the Two Brewers at around 10.15pm on Sunday evening. The perpetrator then fled the scene.

The two men were later discharged.

Posting on Instagram on Monday (14 August) one of the men, whose name is not public on his Instagram account, wrote that “it feels right” to say something.

He also posted an image of his bandaged head alongside a written statement.

“I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused,” he carried on. “I’ve just been left so many questions.

“To think what can lead to changing a persons mind that much that they can feel its ok attack anyone… whatever their reasons…. and how we change that…”

He continued saying that despite the horrific nature of the incident “I could never, and have never be prouder, happier, or more comforted, by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTO+ family!!”

He also said: “I would NEVER change it for the world…! I am so lucky to have all my family and friends who have reached out just to check on me today.

“Love you all… all of you x”

“#LoveWins”

In a statement on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said enquiries were ongoing. They also said the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack.

The Two Brewers confirmed on Monday as well that they are assisting police in their investigation.

“Enhanced security measures” have also been put in place, according to the Clapham bar’s Instagram stories.

The attack was widely condemned by the community and allies. There has been a large outpouring of love and support for the victims and the staff at the Two Brewers.

On X (formerly Twitter) people began a trend of posting their “proudest LGBTQIA pic” in solidarity.

In doing so one person added to their tweet the hashtag “#LoveWins”