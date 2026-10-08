Chris Gallant embraces BDSM past after fetish photos resurface: ‘My friends know I’m kinky as hell’

Democratic congressional candidate Chris Gallant has opened up about the resurfacing of old BDSM modelling photos, saying he has no regrets about his past.

Gallant, who is running to represent New York’s 1st Congressional District, appeared in promotional photographs for San Francisco fetish brand Mr. S Leather around 2010.

The images, which were removed from the company’s website at Gallant’s request before he announced his congressional campaign, resurfaced online last month after being recovered through web archives.

“I make Christian Grey look like amateur hour” – Chris Gallant in an interview with The New York Times

The New York Post reported on the photographs in September, framing them as a controversy for the publicly gay candidate. One image showed Gallant wearing leather and bondage gear, while others depicted sexual activity.

Gallant has since spoken to The New York Times about the images, making clear that he does not intend to distance himself from that part of his life.

“I mean, all my friends know I’m kinky as hell,” he said. “I make Christian Grey look like amateur hour.”

Gallant has accused his political opponents of attempting to weaponise the images against him, although he said he does not know who alerted the Post to their existence.

Gallant has claimed the photos are part of a “coordinated political hit” intended to drive him out of the race.

“I am very proud of who I am. And I won’t be shamed into silence” – Gallant on social media

He previously wrote on social media: “This represents everything that is wrong with our politics today.”

“An establishment is clinging to power, mud-slinging as a means of skirting accountability at the ballot box,” he claimed.

“I am very proud of who I am. And I won’t be shamed into silence,” said Gallant. “I won’t allow my private life to be distorted and weaponised against me.”

He said he won’t allow the raunchy pictures from his past to “scare” him out of the race. “So hear me when I say this, I’m in this to win,” he stated, with no intention of backing down.

Who is Chris Gallant running against?

The politician is running against Republican incumbent Nick LaLota, who currently represents the district.

Gallant lives in Amity Harbor with his fiancée and was born and raised on Long Island. Gallant has said he has been openly gay in the military since shortly after the end of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and has been fighting for the country since he was 17.

His campaign focuses on issues including the cost of living, healthcare, infrastructure, veterans and public safety.