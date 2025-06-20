Protest to be held in London this weekend against Budapest Pride ban

A protest will take place in London tomorrow (21 June) in solidarity with the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community, following the Hungarian government’s ban on Budapest Pride, announced on Thursday (19 June).

Under the name Solidarity Pride, the rally has been organised by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, a UK-based human rights group.

It will be held at 1pm outside the Hungarian Embassy in London and will feature speeches from both UK and Hungarian activists, including veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell himself.

The protest follows a sweeping amendment to Hungary’s constitution in April which bans all public events by LGBTQ+ communities.

The ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, passed the amendment by a two-thirds majority, citing the protection of “children’s rights” as justification. The law also authorises the use of facial recognition technology to identify Pride attendees and fine them up to 200,000 forints (around £420).

“Budapest Pride is no longer just a march it has become a frontline in the fight for LGBT+ human rights” – Peter Tatchell

In a statement, Tatchell said: “Budapest Pride is no longer just a march – it has become a frontline in the fight for LGBT+ human rights.”

“The ban on Budapest Pride violates the EU’s charter of fundamental rights. We stand in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT+ people and demand an end to state repression,” he added.

Among the international speakers, flying in from Budapest will be Hungarian activist Kati Holland.

She said in a statement: “The Hungarian government is using the law as a weapon against LGBT+ people. We are fighting for our dignity, freedom and right to exist.”

The protest is scheduled one week before the proposed date of Budapest Pride, where organisers say they will: “march in defiance of the ban.”

Professor Emeritus Sue Sanders, CEO of Schools OUT, who will also be speaking at the event, said: “Hungary has taken a leaf out of the Section 28 playbook… Banning Pride is just one further step in that direction.”

Solidarity Pride is supported by a growing number of partner organisations such as LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

More details about the protest can be found on its website.