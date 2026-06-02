Syphilis cases among gay and bisexual men fall to lowest level in a decade

Syphilis cases among gay and bisexual men have reached their lowest level since 2016, according to a new 2025 report by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Overall, sexually transmitted infections are down 8.3 per cent, a positive sign in the national effort to reduce new infections.

Syphilis diagnoses among gay and bisexual men fell by 18.7 per cent in 2025, reaching their lowest level since 2016 and reversing a decade-long upward trend.

Syphilis cases in gay and bisexual men fell from 6,330 in 2024 to 5,164 in 2025,

Cases rose from 4,126 in 2015 to 6,330 in 2024 before plummeting to 5,164 in 2025, suggesting progress.

Across all groups, infectious syphilis diagnoses fell by 13.5 per cent. However, cases among heterosexual women rose by 4.8 per cent, from 838 cases in 2024 to 878 in 2025.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, welcomed the decline in cases among gay and bisexual men, while urging further action.

“A positive development that reflects the hard work of sexual health services” – Dr Hamish Mohammed celebrating the decline in Syphilis cases

“It is really encouraging to see STI diagnoses falling, and the drop in syphilis among gay and bisexual men to the lowest level since 2016 is a positive development that reflects the hard work of sexual health services and community-based organisations,” said Mohammed in a statement.

“But cases of STIs remain high, especially in young people and gay and bisexual men. We all need to work together to further reduce these infections because they can cause serious harm.”

Men who have sex with men also saw declines in gonorrhoea and chlamydia diagnoses between 2024 and 2025. Gonorrhoea cases fell by 5.9 per cent, from 39,156 to 36,833, while chlamydia diagnoses decreased by 14.4 per cent, from 17,631 to 15,100.

The highest rates of bacterial STIs overall are found in gay and bisexual men

Despite this, Mohammed warned that STI cases remain high, particularly among young people aged 15 to 24, gay and bisexual men, and people living in deprived areas.

“If you have not used condoms with new or casual partners, please get tested for STIs and HIV – even if you have no symptoms. Testing protects both you and your partners,” said Mohammed.

The UKHSA 2025 report shows the highest rates of bacterial STIs overall (especially syphilis & gonorrhoea) are found in gay and bisexual men.

Syphilis symptoms:

* Sore’s on genitals

* Skin rash

* Flu-like illness

* Swollen glands

* Hairloss

For help, please contact your local sexual health clinic and seek your GP’s advice.