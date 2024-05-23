Ultimate Fighting Championship star Bryce Mitchell to homeschool son to stop him ‘turning gay’

American mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchell has said he plans to homeschool his newborn son to stop him “turning gay.”

A significant figure in the sport, Mitchell is placed 12 in the United Fighting Championship rankings as of 21 May 21 2024, and has 495k Instagram followers.

Introducing the baby on the social media platform yesterday (22 May 2024), the 29-year-old also spoke out against vaccines and told followers that he’ll block his son from reading the American poet Edgar Allen Poe.

“I don’t want him to worship Satan” – Bryce Mitchell on his son

“Tucker’s going to have to be homeschooled,” the 29-year-old said in a video. “We’re gonna have to homeschool all our kids or they’re going to end up turning gay.”

“I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay,” he furthermore added.

He then claimed public schools are replacing the Bible with the works of Poe, known for iconic poem The Raven, who Mitchell says “shacked up with his cousin.”

Poe married his cousin Virginia Eliza Clemm Poe in 1896 when he was 27 and she was 13.

“My son ain’t gonna be reading no Edgar Allan Poe,” Mitchell said. “He’s gonna be reading the Bible.

“If you don’t teach your kids these things, he’s going to be fed right to the devil.”

Elsewhere in the video he called vaccines “poisonous” and incorrectly claimed they can lead to “autism” and are “bad for their [children’s] health.”

Mitchell has previously voiced support for the conspiracy theory that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab by the US government.