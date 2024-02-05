Brianna Ghey: Family of Scarlett Jenkinson issues statement

The family of one of the killers of Brianna Ghey has issued a statement following the conclusion of court proceedings.

On Friday (2 February) Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were sentenced to life in prison. Jenkinson was given a minimum of 22 years while Ratcliffe was given a minimum of 20 years.

Following the sentencing, the family of Jenkinson gave a statement to the Warrington Guardian. In it, they expressed that “All of our thoughts are for Brianna and her family.”

It continued: “The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett’s actions. We agree with the jury’s verdict, the judge’s sentence, and the decision to name the culprits.”

“Her compassion is overwhelming and we are forever grateful” – The family of Scarlett Jenkinson on Esther, the mother of Brianna Ghey

It goes on to say that the family’s lives are “in turmoil,” but that their “immediate focus is to make sure that we don’t do anything against the wishes of Brianna’s family.” The statement also explained that they have set up an email address to coordinate media enquiries. They asked that journalists don’t contact the family directly.

“We offer our sincere thanks to Esther Ghey for her incredible selflessness and empathy towards our family,” the statement then said. “Her compassion is overwhelming and we are forever grateful.

Jenkinson’s family also apologised “To all of Brianna’s family and friends, our community, and everyone else that has been affected by this horror.” They added, “We are truly sorry.”

Speaking to the BBC over the weekend, Esther Ghey, said she would speak to Jenkinson’s mum if she so wished. Ghey said she didn’t blame Jenkinson’s mum and that “If she ever wants to speak to me, I’m here.”

Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times during the attack in Warrington’s Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February 2023. Jenkinson and Ratcliffe were found guilty of murder in December. Their names were made public for the first time upon sentencing.