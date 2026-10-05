Boys! Boys! Boys! claim Meta has restricted their Instagram account as they threaten UK HQ protest

Queer culture hub Boys! Boys! Boys! have claimed Meta has restricted their social media account and threatened to protest outside its UK HQ if the decision is not overturned.

The London Gallery Cafe, which hosts events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, including speakers such as Attitude Pride Award winner James Longman, The Celebrity Traitors star Bash Croft and more, announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing a Meta alert on their Instagram account today (5 October), reading, “Your account can’t be shown to non-followers”, it suggested that Boys! Boys! Boys! may not be following Instagram’s recommended guidelines.

Boys! Boys! Boys! say they are “careful” to not prompt Meta flags

Using their sister social media account, Boys! Boys! Boys! Gallery Cafe, to break the news, they reshared the post, which they claimed was only accessible to followers.

“If you are reading this it is because you follow us. From today nobody else can see our account,” wrote the group in the caption. “We are incredibly careful not to post anything that our censors might find offensive.”

Calling for a response from Meta, Boys! Boys! Boys! wrote: “We would really like someone from META to point out one post which breaches their community guidelines?”

“Are they scared of art, queer, culture?” – Boys! Boys! Boys! speaking out about their Meta restriction

Without an official reason as to why their account had been flagged, they asked: “Are they scared of art, queer, culture? LGBTQ+ community you have been warned. It is time to fight back… We will be writing to META.”

Staff pointed out that Meta’s UK headquarters is in Camden and that they share an MP in Holborn and St Pancras. They said they will ask Camden Council and their MP to contact Meta.

They added that if contacting Meta, the council and their MP fails, they will organise a protest outside Meta’s headquarters on Canal Reach, Camden.

The Boys! Boys! Boys! announcement comes after Meta restored Instagram accounts belonging to LGBTQ+ venues, publications and community figures following a series of suspensions that began late last year.

Attitude has contacted Meta for comment.