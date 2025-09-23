Boston police investigating potential hate crime as gay couple left bleeding from baseball bat swing

Boston police are investigating an alleged attack, earlier this month, in which a gay couple say they were victims of homophobic slurs and struck with a baseball bat.

No suspects have been arrested, and officials have not said how many people were involved. Authorities in Massachusetts, US, are treating the incident as a potential hate crime.

The two men, were reported by local outlet Boston 25 News to be headed to a shop on the capital city’s River Street when a group of men began shouting abuse at them.

“Two unidentified males were seen swinging unidentifiable objects” – local news outlets state

After the couple confronted the group, a fight broke out. One of the victims was reportedly hit in the head with a baseball bat.

The attack is said to have taken place on 13 September around 7:45 pm.

The publication stated: “Two unidentified males were seen swinging unidentifiable objects at the victims. After the fight began, a portion of the group attacked Victim #1… and another portion attacked Victim #2.”

The victim’s current health is yet to be disclosed

Officers later found the man who was struck in a nearby parking lot, bleeding from his head. He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital where his current condition is yet to disclosed.

Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Division is overseeing the case. The unit serves victims of hate crimes based on race, colour, religion, disability, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Speaking to CBS News, GLAD Law, a Boston-based LGBTQ+ civil rights group, spoke about the rising fear amongst the community in the neighbouring area.

The state of Massachusetts reported its highest hate crime stats in 2023 since 2002

GLAD Legal Director Josh Rovenger said: “Many folks in our community are fearful of escalating violence. It just to us, reflects the kind of deeply concerning environment that we’re in right now. And the escalating fear of violence.”

He added: “If you look at the data trends from 2023 and 2024 through 2025, we’ve just seen an increase in violent attacks against the LGBTQ community.”

According to a 2024 report from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety & Security, the state recorded its highest number of reported hate crimes in 2023 since 2002, a 26.5% increase compared to 2022.

A city spokesperson said told the broadcast outlet: “Hate is never tolerated in Boston. Our thoughts go out to the two victims,” and that the Civil Rights Division is investigating the case “thoroughly.”