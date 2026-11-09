Birmingham Baptist church makes landmark decision to allow same-sex weddings

Chester Road Baptist Church in Sutton Coldfield has become the first Baptist and evangelical church in Birmingham to allow same-sex weddings.

The decision means same-sex couples will be able to marry at the church, regardless of their gender or sexuality.

The congregation voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing same-sex couples to marry at the Baptist church on 12 July, with the registration process now complete.

“We are inclusive” – Rev Danny Brierley announcing same-sex marriage ceremonies

According to Birmingham World, Rev Danny Brierley, the church’s minister, said the decision was rooted in the congregation’s interpretation of Christianity and the Bible.

“We are inclusive because of Jesus, and what we read in the Bible – not despite it,” he said. “Given that Jesus said nothing to judge or prohibit gay relationships, it’s ironic how vocal some Christians are on this.”

“Jesus said, ‘Love God, love others, love yourself.’ It’s really quite simple.”

A financial loss but a moral gain

The church has lost several members and around £20,000 a year in donations as a result of the decision. Despite the setback, Rev Brierley described the move as positive.

“We’ve lost a few worshippers and £20,000 a year in donation income, but it’s also been liberating,” he said. “Everyone wins when everyone is included.”

Chester Road Baptist Church members previously voted in favour of removing the classification of gross misconduct for accredited ministers in same-sex civil partnerships or marriages, meaning they would no longer lose their ministerial accreditation in 2023.

Inclusive Church Network

In 2025, the church also voted to join the Inclusive Church Network, a group that challenges discrimination within the institution on the grounds of “disability, economic power, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, learning disability, mental health, neurodiversity, or sexuality.”

Same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales under the Marriage Act 2013, but religious organisations are not obliged to conduct ceremonies.

Of approximately 1,800 Baptist churches nationwide, only 24 are registered to conduct same-sex weddings.