Pet Shop Boys announce two London shows as part of The O2’s 20th birthday celebrations

Pet Shop Boys are set to celebrate The O2’s 20th anniversary with two special London shows in July 2027.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will bring their acclaimed DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live show to the 23,000-capacity venue on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July, performing songs spanning four decades of their extraordinary career.

The British pop duo will be joined by special guests Saint Etienne and Boy Harsher for the anniversary performances.

Who else is performing for The O2’s 20th birthday celebrations?

The shows form part of The O2’s summer-long 20th birthday celebrations, with Pet Shop Boys joining a growing line-up of artists already announced for 2027, including David Guetta, Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, Santana, Kings of Leon, Jamiroquai and Jorja Smith.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential acts in British music history, Pet Shop Boys have sold more than 50 million records worldwide. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, Tennant and Lowe have scored 44 UK Top 30 singles, including 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones.

Their first-ever greatest hits tour, DREAMWORLD: The Greatest Hits Live, launched in Milan in May 2022 and has since travelled the world, earning five-star reviews for its theatrical production and celebration of the duo’s extensive back catalogue.

The tour has seen Pet Shop Boys perform at major festivals and venues across 63 countries, with critics describing the show as an “utterly joyous celebration” and “a life-affirming, soul-reviving joy”.

“We’re delighted to welcome [Pet Shop Boys] to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations” – Emma Bownes, AEG International

Speaking about the announcement, Emma Bownes, senior vice president of venue programming at AEG International, said: “Pet Shop Boys are one of the most influential and celebrated acts in British music history, so we’re delighted to welcome them to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations.

“Their DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live show brings together an extraordinary catalogue of hits that have soundtracked generations, and these greatest hits shows will be a fitting addition to what is already shaping up to be an unforgettable anniversary year at The O2.”

The O2 first opened in 2007 and has since welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events. Its anniversary celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

When do Pet Shop Boys tickets go on sale?

O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have exclusive presale access through Priority Tickets from 10am on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

General sale begins at 10am on Friday 13 November via The O2 website.