Hudson Williams seen in new Heated Rivalry season 2 behind-the-scenes photo

Sophie Nélisse, who plays Rose Landry in Heated Rivalry, has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of Hudson Williams as filming continues for season 2.

Filming for Heated Rivalry season 2 began in August 2026 in Toronto, Canada, with lead actors Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, respectively.

Nélisse posted a picture of Hudson in his makeup chair to her Instagram Story today (9 November), dressed in a striped dressing gown with a dog in his lap, smouldering at the camera.

Filming for Heated Rivalry seasons 2 and 3

Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry BTS photo (Image: Instagram/sophie__nelisse)

The new image emerges as reports surface that seasons 2 and 3 of Heated Rivalry are currently being filmed consecutively in Toronto and other parts of Canada.

A third season has yet to be officially confirmed, although both Storrie and Williams have signed contracts for a three-season deal.

In other Heated Rivalry news, Deadline has also revealed that a Christmas special featuring Scott Hunter and Kip Grady is in the works. Filming is reported to begin in December ahead of a cinematic release in late 2027.

Scott Hunter and Kip Grady return for season 2

François Arnaud (Scott) and Robbie G.K. (Kip) are also confirmed to return as their season 1 characters in season 2.

Before Deadline’s report about the Christmas special, Arnaud cryptically hinted at more of Scott and Kip’s story during an interview with WWD.

“I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play,” he said.

Nélisse has been confirmed to reprise her role as Rose in Heated Rivalry season 2. In season 1, she briefly dated Williams’ character Shane before becoming his close friend and confidante.

New cast members include Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer, Shaheen Jafargholi and more.