BBC issues statement as Strictly star Robin Windsor’s cause of death is confirmed at inquest

The BBC has issued a statement after a jury ruled the death of former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor as suicide.

Proceedings opened this week, two years after Windsor died aged 44 in 2024. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Hoxton in west London, after a receptionist raised the alarm. Police and paramedics later attended the scene.

A 10-person jury ruled today (12 February) that Windsor had taken his own life, citing “an accumulation of many attributes to depression”.

The forewoman told the hearing that he had been “vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally”. A suicide note was revealed to have told loved ones he experienced a “constant sadness” following his axing from the series.

After around two hours of deliberation, she added, “Robin Jamie Windsor suffered from childhood trauma, he was vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally

“We also agree that loneliness, the lack of emotional maturity, the pressure of mounting debts, the lack of consistent mental health care and support and reoccurring heartache are all contributing factors of Robin Jamie Windsor’s mental health deterioration which in turn led him to take his own life.”

A BBC spokesperson said this afternoon: “Our sympathies are with Robin’s family, friends, and all who knew him. The whole of the Strictly Come Dancing family remain deeply saddened by his passing. Robin was a much loved member of the team – both on and off air – during his time on the show.

“As the inquest has heard this week and the jury concluded, several complex factors contributed to how Robin felt at the time of his tragic death and our thoughts remain with all who knew and loved Robin.”

At the inquest, PC Emily Hampson said two notes were discovered close to Windsor. One was addressed to his former partner, Ollie Augustin, and stated that the decision to end his life was not Augustin’s fault. The second note referenced Windsor’s departure from Strictly Come Dancing, which he linked to a decline in his mental health.

In the note, Windsor wrote: “This all really started when I lost my job on Strictly and have been fighting it ever since. The way they treated me destroyed me…It started me on the road I’m still on. All I wanted from life was to be happy. I loved my job more than anyone else.”

He also wrote that the “heartache, the loneliness, the constant sadness” had become “too much”.

Windsor appeared on the BBC dance competition between 2010 and 2013, partnering celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden. The inquest heard that a back injury required surgery, preventing him from taking part in the 2014 series. Producers later decided not to bring him back for 2015.

Professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff, giving evidence, said the “psychological impact” of leaving the show was “very severe”, adding that he struggled because he “couldn’t do what he loved” while dealing with ongoing back pain.

Former executive producer Louise Rainbow told the hearing that Windsor was one of three dancers not retained ahead of the 2015 series. She said he was “very disappointed” but his response “wasn’t that different” from others affected, and she described him as a “joy to work with”. Windsor later appeared on the Christmas special and spin-off programme It Takes Two.

Marcus Collins, Windsor’s former boyfriend, said in a written statement that “The day he was informed he was no longer required really broke his spirit.” Windsor’s aunt, Alison Windsor, told the court he was “absolutely devastated”, adding: “He lived for dancing, breathed it, slept it. That was his vocation in life.”

A post-mortem concluded Windsor’s death was likely caused by an overdose involving drugs and alcohol. The inquest continues, with further evidence still to be heard.

Speaking to Attitude in 2024, Windsor’s ex-partner Davide Cini reflected on his passing.

“Robin was loved and adored by many, but I could see him slowly giving up in recent years,” Davide shared. “Despite our best efforts to show him our love and be there for him, he still felt lonely and that something fundamental to fulfil his need for happiness was missing. He just couldn’t see himself the way we saw him. [He was] chasing an insatiable need to be loved and admired — or perhaps simply accepted.”

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123.