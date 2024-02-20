The X Factor’s Marcus Collins leads tributes as Strictly’s Robin Windsor dies at 44: ‘You were so loved’

Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor, who was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has died at the age of 44.

Representatives of the star confirmed the news on his official website today (Tuesday 20 February 2024).

Robin’s cause of death has yet to be shared.

“He brought so much happiness”

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of our beautiful Robin.

“Robin’s dancing started from a very young age and never stopped. He lit up any room he walked into, he was a nurturing soul always full of fun.

“He brought so much happiness to anyone who saw him dance [on] Strictly Come Dancing, Burn the Floor and many other dance shows along with all the school children around the country who he gave his time.

“Robin was a strong advocate for mental health and worked closely with the ‘Sane Charity’.

“The dance world has lost some of its sparkle today. We ask for the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

Latin and Ballroom dancer Robin, who was gay, appeared on 97 episodes of Strictly between 2010 and 2016.

The X Factor star Marcus Collins was among those to pay tribute to Robin today.

Speaking on Instagram, Marcus – who was Robin’s ex-boyfriend – said: “The world just got a lot less sparkly. Robin, you were so loved.”

In a statement, a Strictly rep said: “The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor. He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

Robin’s other TV credits include RuPaul’s Drag Race and Pointless Celebrities.