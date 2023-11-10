Baroness Burt ‘over the moon’ new ‘conversion therapy’ ban bill to be debated

The sponsor of a new bill to ban ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK is “over the moon” it will be debated.

On Thursday (9 November) Baroness Lorely Burt of Solihull’s bill was selected in a Private Members Bill ballot in the House of Lords. This means it will be given time in the coming Parliamentary session.

It follows Tuesday’s (7 November) King’s Speech which didn’t include any mention of a ‘conversion therapy’ ban, much to the disappointment of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Let’s hear all the arguments and let’s construct something together”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on Thursday evening, Baroness Burt, the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Women and Equalities, said that she had a suspicion the ban wouldn’t be included in the King’s Speech and “took a punt.”

She told Attitude: “Everybody wants to talk about it [‘conversion therapy’]. Where they’re coming from is secondary in my opinion. We should have a debate on it. Let’s hear all the arguments and let’s construct something together.”

Commenting on the many delays to a ‘conversion therapy’ ban under the Conservatives, such as when it was dropped temporarily last year before being picked up but excluding trans people, Baroness Burt said: “That won’t do at all.”

She continued: “I’m more worried about trans people and what they face in terms of day-to-day prejudice than anyone else. I hate the idea of the prejudice that they’re facing. I get very worked up the I see all forms of discrimination. I’ve got lots of friends in all those areas and I love them.”

The Liberal Democrat peer also lamented the current state of the Conservative Party. “They’re sliding farther and farther to the right, in my opinion, which is very unfortunate. That worries me and they’ve come under pressure from all sides.”

She agreed the Tories have flip-flopped on the issue of a ‘conversion therapy’ ban but now hopes for an open discussion in both chambers of the UK Parliament.

“With ‘conversion therapy’, having said that they will bring something forward it won’t look good on them if they don’t”

As a Private Members Bill, the bill will go through the same steps as any other piece of potential legislation. However, there can be less time devoted to these bills which could limit the extent of debate.

Still, Baroness Burt said she is determined that they can find an acceptable solution for everyone.

“I don’t think it’s a big issue for most people if I’m honest, but I do think it’s an important issue. It needs addressing and those people with strong views either way, let them have their say. Let’s come up with something practical and a good solution.”

On the likelihood of the bill making it through and the government siding with it, Baroness Burt remained cautiously optimistic.

“We’ll see. With ‘conversion therapy’, having said that they will bring something forward it won’t look good on them if they don’t. If enough people lobby they may well decide they have to support it.”

But she expressed some concern that the bill, the full text of which will be made available after the first reading later this month, could be watered down in the House of Commons.

“We’ll have to see,” she then concluded. Still, she was “absolutely delighted” for the bill to have been picked. Recognising that it’s still “a long shot,” Baroness Burt said she’s “over the moon” so far.

The bill will get its first reading on Monday 20 November.