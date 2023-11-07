UK Government slammed for ‘total moral failure’ over ‘conversion therapy’ ban

People have been reacting to the confirmation that plans for a ‘conversion therapy’ ban have been ditched again.

The King’s Speech on Tuesday (7 November) made no mention of plans, officially confirming previous reports the government was dropping it.

It followed weeks of the government seemingly changing its mind on the subject, including it one moment and removing it the next.

The latest turn in the ongoing saga of the long-promised ban has drawn much criticism.

Stonewall’s Director of External Affairs, Robbie de Santos, accused the government of “frightful negligence.” He also said that they had given “the green light for the abuse against LGBTQ+ people to continue unchecked.”

Jayne Ozanne, the Chair of the Coalition to Ban Conversion Therapy, accused the Tories of a “total moral failure.” She added: “The government has chosen to prioritise appeasing perpetrators condemning many to untold abuse that is now sanctioned by the State.”

2/3

…in hate crime is a total moral failure.



To do so after 5 years of posturing, with minimal engagement with victims of "conversion therapy", shows just how callously @10DowningStreet treats #LGBT+ lives.



The government has chosen to prioritise appeasing perpetrators.. — Jayne Ozanne (@JayneOzanne) November 7, 2023

The Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West & Abingdon, Layla Moran, told Attitude that she is “incredibly disappointed that the government is shamefully dragging its heels on a ban, yet again. The government promised to outlaw this practice five years ago, and further delay will only put more LGBTQ+ people in danger. A comprehensive ban on conversion therapy is needed, and it is needed now.”

Labour MP Kate Osborne condemned the Tories saying they had “abandoned the LGBTQ+ community.”

No mention of conversion therapy or any support for LGBTQ+ people in the #KingsSpeech



This Govt have stoked a war on woke & abandoned the LGBTQ+ community.



Appalling that 5 years since promising to #BanConversionTherapy that this horrific abuse is allowed to continue. — Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) November 7, 2023

One person drew attention to the speed at which a ban on XL Bullys was introduced compared to ‘conversion therapy’.

XL Bullys banned before conversion therapy, it seems. https://t.co/VkVlkdItlN — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) November 7, 2023

“Real travesty after all false promises of the last 5 yrs,” said Humanists UK’s Chief Executive, Andrew Copson.

Real travesty after all false promises of the last 5 yrs – reports indicate there will be no mention of conversion therapy in today’s #KingsSpeech. https://t.co/NuRY8SQjPV — Andrew Copson 🇺🇦 (@andrewcopson) November 7, 2023

Broadcaster India Willoughby said it meant “The Religious Right and the frumps in the Tory shires get their way.”

The promised ban on LGBT+ conversion therapy – not a mention. The Religious Right and the frumps in the Tory shires get their way. At least me and my tribe aren’t being put in camps or bunged-off to Botswana or Bolivia 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 #KingsSpeech — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) November 7, 2023

**UPDATE – 7/11/23**

A Government spokesperson has told Attitude: “No one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are and attempts at so-called ‘conversion therapy’ are abhorrent. That is why we are carefully considering this very complex issue.”