Barack Obama on the importance of supporting trans rights: ‘I actually had some pretty old-fashioned values’

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama has spoken out about his views on trans rights during his time in the White House, saying that conversation is important.

Obama’s tenure as the 44th president of the US began with his first inauguration on January 20, 2009, and ended on January 20, 2017, where he made trailblazing progress for the LGBTQ+ community in America.

The former president appeared on the WTF Podcast this week, joining host Marc Maron in a candid conversation about his values and politics.

“Let’s treat all kids decently” – Barack Obama on trans children

Despite describing himself as having “old-fashioned” values, he emphasised his consistent support for trans rights.

He said: “I actually had some pretty old-fashioned values, even if I had, you know, progressive or new fangled ideas.”

He continued: “If I spoke about trans issues, I wasn’t talking down to people and saying, ‘Oh, you’re a bigot.’ I’d say, ‘You know what? It’s tough enough being a teenager. Let’s treat all kids decently. Why would we want to see kids bullied or shamed or shamed? Why would we want to do that? Why wouldn’t we want to just, you know, what if it was our kid?'”

“I think spending more time talking about why those values are important” – Obama on the importance of conversation

He highlighted how these conversations should be tackled, to raise awareness and advocate for the trans community: “I think spending more time talking about why those values are important.”

“Not being cynical about them, not being ironic about it. Yeah. But saying, ‘No, no, that stuff matters.'”

He concluded by reflecting on the current political landscape: “You know what? I I think we’re going to be okay.”

In a recent podcast episode on his wife’s show, Obama spoke about a role model from his youth, naming his former gay college professor.

He said the educator showed him “empathy and kindness”, encouraging listeners to surround themselves with like minded people.

Obama was succeeded by Donald Trump as President of the US. Trump took office in January 2017, ending his term in 2021, only to be re-elected in 2024.