Autistic girl, 16, ‘dragged from home’ for saying police officer ‘looks like my lesbian nan’

A 16-year-old autistic girl was dragged out of her home by police officers after comparing one female police officer to her “lesbian nan.”

Posting what happened on TikTok, the girl’s mother – who Attitude has chosen not to name – said: “This is what police do when dealing with autistic children.

“My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nana, who is a lesbian.”

She went on to add: “The officer took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t). The officer then entered my home.

“My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her.”

The footage shows two officers inside the home, while the teenage girl cowers in the corner.

In response to her daughter’s comment, her mother says: “She’s made a comment in her own house, she hasn’t said anything to you.”

The female officer who was reportedly the target of the girl’s comment then says “she [the girl] is going to be arrested.”

The girl is heard making noises in distress, screaming and her mum says she has been hitting herself.

The mother comments “she’s autistic”, to which an officer responds: “I don’t care”.

Her mum then adds: “You’re going to remove her for what, she said the word lesbian? Her nana is a lesbian, she’s married to a woman. She’s not homophobic.”

She goes on to plead with police as her daughter is dragged off, telling them she suffers with scoliosis and a twisted spine.

Footage of the incident has continued to spread on social media in the days since, which includes the mother accusing the force of being “bullies in uniform.”

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said in response: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which, as is often the case, only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.

“Officers had their body-worn video cameras activated during their wider involvement with this young girl which provides additional context to their actions. We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate.”

He went on: “While that ongoing process and the active criminal investigation limit our ability to fully discuss the incident in detail, we feel it is important for people to have some context about the circumstances. From 12.12am on Monday, August 7, police received calls from a family member of a 16-year-old girl who was reportedly intoxicated and putting herself at risk in Leeds city centre.

“Officers attended at about 1am and drove the teenager to her home so she could be appropriately looked after. Upon returning her to the address, comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The nature of the comments made was fully captured on body-worn video.

“When the girl was eventually fit to be interviewed, that interview took place with an appropriate adult. She was later released on bail pending further inquiries and advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

He added: “West Yorkshire Police takes its responsibilities around the welfare of young people taken into custody and around neurodiversity very seriously. We also maintain that our officers and staff should not have to face abuse while working to keep our communities safe.”

“We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video,” he concluded.