Attitude Awards 2024: Nemo, Layton Williams and more dance away at the official afterparty
WHAT A NIGHT!
Revellers as the 2024 the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, kept the night going yesterday (9 October) at the event’s glitzy official afterparty.
On DJ duty was the incredible Barbara Butch, who span tunes until the early hours as guests enjoyed drinks and fabulous cocktails provided by Marks & Spencer. It’s fair to say that things popped off!
Stars including Layton Williams, Attitude’s Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, Nemo, Comedy Award-winner Mawaan Rizwan and Kaos star Misia Butler all danced the night away after a celebration of queer joy at Camden’s Roundhouse. Check out the action below:
Nemo, Ian Watkins and Misia Butler enjoyed the music.
Tyreece, Mawaan Rizwan, Jack Rooke, David Ames and Juno Dawson were also spotted tearing things up.
Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday, Layton Williams, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Dylan Mulvaney made the place that little more fabulous.
Jimbo, Nemo, and MNEK worked the room.
The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 joined fellow queen Tess Tickle as everyone enjoyed the beats spun by the stunning Barbara Butch.
Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer
On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, including its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails. These include:
- ‘The Marksologist’ Sloe Gin Sour (Sloe gin, lemon, sugar syrup, bitters)
- ‘The Marksologist’ Verdita Margarita (Blanco tequila, pineapple liqueur, lime, agave, jalapeño)
- ‘The Marksologist’ Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)
For full details of all the Attitude Awards 2024 winners, order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app.