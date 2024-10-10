Attitude Awards 2024: Nemo, Layton Williams and more dance away at the official afterparty

Revellers as the 2024 the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, kept the night going yesterday (9 October) at the event’s glitzy official afterparty.

On DJ duty was the incredible Barbara Butch, who span tunes until the early hours as guests enjoyed drinks and fabulous cocktails provided by Marks & Spencer. It’s fair to say that things popped off!

Stars including Layton Williams, Attitude’s Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, Nemo, Comedy Award-winner Mawaan Rizwan and Kaos star Misia Butler all danced the night away after a celebration of queer joy at Camden’s Roundhouse. Check out the action below:

Nemo throws some shapes on the dance floor (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons) Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons) Kaos star Misia Butler boogies on the dance floor (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Nemo, Ian Watkins and Misia Butler enjoyed the music.

Tyreece enjoys the party (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) The Comedy Award winner Mawaan Rizwan and Big Boys creator Jack Rooke (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons) Holby City star David Ames and the author Juno Dawson (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Tyreece, Mawaan Rizwan, Jack Rooke, David Ames and Juno Dawson were also spotted tearing things up.

Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday and a friend (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Layton Williams (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan pose with Dylan Mulvaney (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday, Layton Williams, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Dylan Mulvaney made the place that little more fabulous.

The Drag Award winner Jimbo and their partner Brady Taylor (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Person of the Year Nemo and friends (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) MNEK, Layton Williams and a friend werk the camera (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jimbo, Nemo, and MNEK worked the room.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Charra Tea and Actavia with pals (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Tess Tickle gets down at the afterparty (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Barbara Butch on the decks (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 joined fellow queen Tess Tickle as everyone enjoyed the beats spun by the stunning Barbara Butch.

Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer

On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, including its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails. These include:

‘The Marksologist’ Sloe Gin Sour (Sloe gin, lemon, sugar syrup, bitters)

‘The Marksologist’ Verdita Margarita (Blanco tequila, pineapple liqueur, lime, agave, jalapeño)

‘The Marksologist’ Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)

Cocktails provided by M&S (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Drinks on the night were provided by Marks and Spencer (Image: Kit Oates) The drinks were flowing! (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

