10 October 2024 3:11 PM

Attitude Awards 2024: Nemo, Layton Williams and more dance away at the official afterparty

WHAT A NIGHT!

By Attitude Staff

Nemo dancing in a white shirt and black trousers
Nemo throws some shapes on the dance floor at the Attitude Awards afterparty(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Revellers as the 2024 the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, kept the night going yesterday (9 October) at the event’s glitzy official afterparty.

On DJ duty was the incredible Barbara Butch, who span tunes until the early hours as guests enjoyed drinks and fabulous cocktails provided by Marks & Spencer. It’s fair to say that things popped off!

Stars including Layton Williams, Attitude’s Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic, Nemo, Comedy Award-winner Mawaan Rizwan and Kaos star Misia Butler all danced the night away after a celebration of queer joy at Camden’s Roundhouse. Check out the action below:

Nemo dancing in a white shirt and black trousers
Nemo throws some shapes on the dance floor (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)
Ian 'H' Watkins posing with a drink
Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)
Misia Butler in a red suit dancing
Kaos star Misia Butler boogies on the dance floor (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Nemo, Ian Watkins and Misia Butler enjoyed the music.

Tyreece holding a glass in a white and green dress
Tyreece enjoys the party (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Jack Rooke and Mawaan Rizwan kissing him on the cheek
The Comedy Award winner Mawaan Rizwan and Big Boys creator Jack Rooke (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)
David Ames and Juno Dawson pose together
Holby City star David Ames and the author Juno Dawson (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Tyreece, Mawaan Rizwan, Jack Rooke, David Ames and Juno Dawson were also spotted tearing things up.

Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday and a friend
Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday and a friend (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Layton Williams dancing for the camera
Layton Williams (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Kizzy Edgell, Dylan Mulvaney and Tobie Donovan standing against a brick wall
Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan pose with Dylan Mulvaney (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jaxon Feeley, Michael Gunning, Ella Vaday, Layton Williams, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Dylan Mulvaney made the place that little more fabulous.

The drag queen Jimbo and her partner Brady Taylor post together for a photo
The Drag Award winner Jimbo and their partner Brady Taylor (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Nemo drinks from a cocktail glass with friends at a party
Person of the Year Nemo and friends (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
MNEK, Layton Williams and a friend
MNEK, Layton Williams and a friend werk the camera (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Jimbo, Nemo, and MNEK worked the room.

Drag race stars Charra Tea and Actavia with a group of men
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Charra Tea and Actavia with pals (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
The drag queen Tess Tickle in a red outfit
Tess Tickle gets down at the afterparty (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Barbara Butch DJing with a scissors necklace
Barbara Butch on the decks (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 joined fellow queen Tess Tickle as everyone enjoyed the beats spun by the stunning Barbara Butch.

Drinks provided by Marks and Spencer

On the menu at the bar were an impressive array of libations thanks to M&S, including its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails. These include:

  • ‘The Marksologist’ Sloe Gin Sour (Sloe gin, lemon, sugar syrup, bitters)
  • ‘The Marksologist’ Verdita Margarita (Blanco tequila, pineapple liqueur, lime, agave, jalapeño)
  • ‘The Marksologist’ Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)
Cocktails in glasses next to a menu
Cocktails provided by M&S (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
A man in an apron pouring drinks
Drinks on the night were provided by Marks and Spencer (Image: Kit Oates)
A woman behind the bar serving drinks
The drinks were flowing! (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

