Adelaide United responds to Josh Cavallo’s claims of internal homophobia

Adelaide United has responded to Josh Cavallo‘s claims that his exit from the club was driven by internal homophobia.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who became the first active top-flight male professional footballer to come out as gay, issued a detailed public statement on Instagram on Monday evening (12 January) claiming that he was deliberately sidelined under the club’s new management because of his sexuality.

Adelaide United has since issued the following statement: “Adelaide United is aware of a statement published on social media this morning by former player Josh Cavallo.

“It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty” – Josh Cavallo on his exit from the club

“The Club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic. All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds.

“Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.

“Strengthening inclusivity must remain an ongoing focus for the game, and the Club looks forward to hosting the fourth annual Pride Cup this weekend against Melbourne Victory.

“The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Alongside an image with his fiancé, Leighton Morrell, on a football pitch, Cavallo had written, “It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty.

“People thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench” – Cavallo

“Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love. Under the new management, it became clear that I wasn’t allowed on the pitch because of politics. It’s hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic.”

Cavallo joined the A-League side in 2021 and went on to make 49 appearances for them. However, his game time was significantly reduced during his final two seasons at the club. At the time, Adelaide United and external reports repeatedly cited recurring injuries as the reason for his absence. Cavallo now disputes that explanation, claiming it was used to conceal his exclusion.

“I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench. I stayed professional, kept my head down, and worked hard every day which I’m proud of. Yet no matter how much I produced or improved, my contributions were continuously ignored. It brought a lot of negativity and affected my wellbeing as a professional footballer.

“This was exactly the fear I had about coming out, seeing prejudice affect my career in modern day. For the first time, I actually questioned if I should have kept my sexuality a secret. This brought up fears I had about coming out publicly, that being myself would affect my career. I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I’d made the mistake of sharing my story.”

He also offered insight into what he describes as a damaging locker room environment, alleging a lack of meaningful support from within the squad.

“This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again” – Cavallo on his transfer to Peterborough Sports FC.

“I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space and after seeing a group chat of teammates mocking a picture of me and my partner only added to this heartache.

“This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me. Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city. Adelaide is where I found my wings. To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of. Thank you.”

The comments come six months after Cavallo moved to the UK with Morrell, following his transfer to Peterborough Sports FC. Since relocating, he has returned to regular competitive football.

When he departed in May 2025, Adelaide United described Cavallo as a “symbol of courage” whose legacy would “transcend the game”.

