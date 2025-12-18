Attitude Issue 368: What to discover in our travel special – from Mika and Holly Johnson to Trump’s America, Eva Longoria and Brokeback Mountain at 20
In Issue 368, our travel special explores what it means to move through the world when visibility can be both liberation and risk
By Callum Wells
Travel has always been political for LGBTQ+ people. In Issue 368, our travel special explores what it means to move through the world when visibility can be both liberation and risk.
On our cover, Mika and Holly Johnson meet for a rare, intergenerational conversation about queer pop, censorship, HIV and survival.
From navigating hostile borders in the US to finding queer joy in Taiwan, Jordan, San Francisco and beyond, this issue maps where safety, community and resistance still thrive.
Alongside the launch of Attitude Uncut and our A-Z of kink, we examine bodies, desire and power – from Black performers reshaping porn economies to why real queer bodies remain marginalised.
This is Attitude on the move.
Agenda
Editor’s letter
Cliff Joannou on the launch of Attitude Uncut, why themed deep dives matter in an era of political erasure, and how this issue balances history, culture and community while looking firmly ahead.
Archive
A look back at Attitude Issue 251 (December 2014): Annie Lennox, a newly out 21-year-old Tom Daley, Cheryl calling Nadine Coyle “full of shit”, and Victoria Beckham on HIV stigma.
Tea Time
A life in sequins. British drag legend Dave Lynn reflects on 50-plus years in showbusiness – from 1970s backrooms to Coronation Street and still commanding the stage.
Show Me The Receipts
Measuring Pope Leo XIV’s approach to inclusion – or not.
Rainbow World
Asad Zafar on growing up queer and non-binary in a conservative British Muslim household – and confronting the frozen traditions he inherited in the UK.
Foursight
Can LGBTQ+ people ever fully relax abroad? Talisa Garcia, Myles Sexton, Nick Ede and Olivia Campbell-Cavendish on authenticity, privilege and safety when crossing borders.
Doctor’s orders
Dr Ranj Singh debunks the viral myth of “cough CPR”, explaining why it’s dangerous misinformation – and what actually saves lives in a cardiac emergency.
Cars
The Peugeot E-5008 reviewed: a seven-seat, all-electric SUV with a 414-mile range. Calm, spacious and quietly premium – but does it live up to the hype?
Features
Queer and Now
Pop icon Mika and Frankie Goes to Hollywood legend Holly Johnson come together for a rare, intergenerational conversation about queer pop, censorship, HIV and survival.
Oscar Wilde’s grandson
Inside Oscar Wilde’s former Chelsea home, Merlin Holland reflects on inheritance, persecution and publishing After Oscar. On burden versus honour, rebellion, sensuality and why Wilde would resist modern labels.
Black in porn
Black performers and creators speak candidly about fetishisation, power and autonomy in adult content. From Pornhub data to OnlyFans economics, an investigation into how racialised desire shapes intimacy on and off screen.
A-Z of kink
From Attitude Uncut, our brand new little brother magazine, this feature from our launch issue sees community voices unpack what fetish really means in modern queer life.
Real Bodies
Why queer bodies outside the gym-honed ideal are still marginalised – and how visibility, self-acceptance and desire intersect in 2025.
The first “coming out”
Before Pride and before decriminalisation. How Roger Butler unknowingly invented coming out as a political act in 1960 by publicly declaring “We are homosexuals” – seven years before the law changed.
Business profile
Martin Dibben of Searcys on champagne, hospitality, HIV advocacy and why great service is always theatre.
Business artisan
Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen on love, longevity and building a global design empire together
Attitude Magazine Foundation
After losing her wife to blood cancer, PEUGOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe winner Tracey Howe walked the entire British coastline – more than 5,000 miles – raising funds, awareness and hope.
She’s Got Attitude
Eva Longoria on camp Christmas musicals, Christmas Karma, Housewives hot takes and why Victoria Beckham was always her favourite Spice Girl.
Culture
Brokeback Mountain
Twenty years on, why Ang Lee’s landmark film remains the most culturally seismic queer love story ever made – from its Oscar snub to its lasting influence on masculinity and desire.
Indecent Exposure
We give you a taste of our new digital magazine, Attitude Uncut, with our selection of seven sexy films.
Jukebox
Two decades of Confessions on a Dance Floor. Why Madonna’s disco-fuelled comeback remains one of pop’s most perfectly constructed albums.
B-sides
With Wicked: For Good landing, we revisit Ariana Grande’s most underrated tracks – deep cuts, live moments and emotional pivots that prove her artistry goes far beyond the singles.
Books
Damian Barr on resurrecting the forgotten love story of the Two Roberts – plus our pick of the best new LGBTQ+ fiction, memoir and cultural criticism.
Film
Jessie Buckley in Hamnet, Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor in The History of Sound, Ben Whishaw as Peter Hujar – and a revisit of The Watermelon Woman.
Awards roundup
Inside the 14th Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. From Russell Tovey named Man of the Year to Scissor Sisters’s Icon Award, tributes to The Vivienne and a night of pride, protest and celebration.
Travel
Jordan
Petra at dawn, Wadi Rum’s desert, floating in the Dead Sea and finding queer safe space in Amman – a journey through ancient wonder and modern resilience.
Just the ticket
From Finland’s European Capital of Culture and Arosa Gay Ski Week to Virgin Atlantic’s Free To Be Me programme – where to go next, and why it matters.
France
Jack Cullen’s sober solo journey through Lyon, Lake Annecy and Montpellier – e-bikes, Roman ruins, saunas and learning to travel without excess.
USA
Actor and activist Jake Graf on how a long-awaited trip to Palm Springs became a tense, tactical mission to cross President Trump’s hostile borders – and why pockets of queer welcome in the US still matter.
Mexico
Cancun’s Riviera Maya beyond the party strip: turtles in Akumal, cenotes, zip-lines, jungle resorts and everyday life on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.
San Francisco
From the Castro to the Beats, Twin Peaks Tavern to the Golden Gate Bridge, a sun-drenched weekend proves the city’s countercultural spirit is still going strong.
Hot Hotel
Grand Hotel Central, Barcelona, a 1920s landmark reborn with rooftop infinity pool, hammam and Gaixample just a short walk away.
Style
Crush
Charles Jeffrey and collaborator Søren on LOVERBOY, queer rage and turning “poof punk” into a band.
Editor’s picks
Joshua Graham selects the season’s standout menswear – from Dsquared2’s Tom Bianchi Fire Island tribute to jet-set essentials and refined knitwear.
Main fashion
Film-maker David Lynch is the muse for our 14-page style shoot, Fire Walk with Me.
Beauty
Luxury skincare ditches gender rules. Chanel’s N°1 de Chanel put to the test, plus inside London injectables clinic Injectual and the rise of inclusive tweakments.
