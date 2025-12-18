Attitude Issue 368: What to discover in our travel special – from Mika and Holly Johnson to Trump’s America, Eva Longoria and Brokeback Mountain at 20

Travel has always been political for LGBTQ+ people. In Issue 368, our travel special explores what it means to move through the world when visibility can be both liberation and risk.

On our cover, Mika and Holly Johnson meet for a rare, intergenerational conversation about queer pop, censorship, HIV and survival.

From navigating hostile borders in the US to finding queer joy in Taiwan, Jordan, San Francisco and beyond, this issue maps where safety, community and resistance still thrive.

Mika and Holly Johnson are Attitude’s latest cover stars (Image: Attitude/Jack Chipper)

Alongside the launch of Attitude Uncut and our A-Z of kink, we examine bodies, desire and power – from Black performers reshaping porn economies to why real queer bodies remain marginalised.

This is Attitude on the move.

Agenda

Editor’s letter

Cliff Joannou on the launch of Attitude Uncut, why themed deep dives matter in an era of political erasure, and how this issue balances history, culture and community while looking firmly ahead.

Archive

A look back at Attitude Issue 251 (December 2014): Annie Lennox, a newly out 21-year-old Tom Daley, Cheryl calling Nadine Coyle “full of shit”, and Victoria Beckham on HIV stigma.

Tea Time

A life in sequins. British drag legend Dave Lynn reflects on 50-plus years in showbusiness – from 1970s backrooms to Coronation Street and still commanding the stage.

Show Me The Receipts

Measuring Pope Leo XIV’s approach to inclusion – or not.

Pope Leo XIV (Image: Getty Images/Franco Origlia)

Rainbow World

Asad Zafar on growing up queer and non-binary in a conservative British Muslim household – and confronting the frozen traditions he inherited in the UK.

Foursight

Can LGBTQ+ people ever fully relax abroad? Talisa Garcia, Myles Sexton, Nick Ede and Olivia Campbell-Cavendish on authenticity, privilege and safety when crossing borders.

Doctor’s orders

Dr Ranj Singh debunks the viral myth of “cough CPR”, explaining why it’s dangerous misinformation – and what actually saves lives in a cardiac emergency.

Cars

The Peugeot E-5008 reviewed: a seven-seat, all-electric SUV with a 414-mile range. Calm, spacious and quietly premium – but does it live up to the hype?

Features

Queer and Now

Pop icon Mika and Frankie Goes to Hollywood legend Holly Johnson come together for a rare, intergenerational conversation about queer pop, censorship, HIV and survival.

Holly Johnson and Mika (Image: Attitude/Jack Chipper)

Oscar Wilde’s grandson

Inside Oscar Wilde’s former Chelsea home, Merlin Holland reflects on inheritance, persecution and publishing After Oscar. On burden versus honour, rebellion, sensuality and why Wilde would resist modern labels.

Black in porn

Black performers and creators speak candidly about fetishisation, power and autonomy in adult content. From Pornhub data to OnlyFans economics, an investigation into how racialised desire shapes intimacy on and off screen.

A-Z of kink

From Attitude Uncut, our brand new little brother magazine, this feature from our launch issue sees community voices unpack what fetish really means in modern queer life.

Real Bodies

Why queer bodies outside the gym-honed ideal are still marginalised – and how visibility, self-acceptance and desire intersect in 2025.

Jamsheed Master (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

The first “coming out”

Before Pride and before decriminalisation. How Roger Butler unknowingly invented coming out as a political act in 1960 by publicly declaring “We are homosexuals” – seven years before the law changed.

Business profile

Martin Dibben of Searcys on champagne, hospitality, HIV advocacy and why great service is always theatre.

Business artisan

Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen on love, longevity and building a global design empire together

Attitude Magazine Foundation

After losing her wife to blood cancer, PEUGOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe winner Tracey Howe walked the entire British coastline – more than 5,000 miles – raising funds, awareness and hope.

She’s Got Attitude

Eva Longoria on camp Christmas musicals, Christmas Karma, Housewives hot takes and why Victoria Beckham was always her favourite Spice Girl.

Culture

Brokeback Mountain

Twenty years on, why Ang Lee’s landmark film remains the most culturally seismic queer love story ever made – from its Oscar snub to its lasting influence on masculinity and desire.

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain (Image: Focus Features)

Indecent Exposure

We give you a taste of our new digital magazine, Attitude Uncut, with our selection of seven sexy films.

Jukebox

Two decades of Confessions on a Dance Floor. Why Madonna’s disco-fuelled comeback remains one of pop’s most perfectly constructed albums.

B-sides

With Wicked: For Good landing, we revisit Ariana Grande’s most underrated tracks – deep cuts, live moments and emotional pivots that prove her artistry goes far beyond the singles.

Books

Damian Barr on resurrecting the forgotten love story of the Two Roberts – plus our pick of the best new LGBTQ+ fiction, memoir and cultural criticism.

Film

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet, Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor in The History of Sound, Ben Whishaw as Peter Hujar – and a revisit of The Watermelon Woman.

Awards roundup

Inside the 14th Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. From Russell Tovey named Man of the Year to Scissor Sisters’s Icon Award, tributes to The Vivienne and a night of pride, protest and celebration.

Scissor Sisters performing at the 14th Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Aaron Parsons/Kit Oates)

Travel

Jordan

Petra at dawn, Wadi Rum’s desert, floating in the Dead Sea and finding queer safe space in Amman – a journey through ancient wonder and modern resilience.

Just the ticket

From Finland’s European Capital of Culture and Arosa Gay Ski Week to Virgin Atlantic’s Free To Be Me programme – where to go next, and why it matters.

France

Jack Cullen’s sober solo journey through Lyon, Lake Annecy and Montpellier – e-bikes, Roman ruins, saunas and learning to travel without excess.

France (Image: Jack Cullen)

USA

Actor and activist Jake Graf on how a long-awaited trip to Palm Springs became a tense, tactical mission to cross President Trump’s hostile borders – and why pockets of queer welcome in the US still matter.

Mexico

Cancun’s Riviera Maya beyond the party strip: turtles in Akumal, cenotes, zip-lines, jungle resorts and everyday life on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Attitude’s Dale Fox in Mexico (Image: Dale Fox)

San Francisco

From the Castro to the Beats, Twin Peaks Tavern to the Golden Gate Bridge, a sun-drenched weekend proves the city’s countercultural spirit is still going strong.

Hot Hotel

Grand Hotel Central, Barcelona, a 1920s landmark reborn with rooftop infinity pool, hammam and Gaixample just a short walk away.

Style

Crush

Charles Jeffrey and collaborator Søren on LOVERBOY, queer rage and turning “poof punk” into a band.

Editor’s picks

Joshua Graham selects the season’s standout menswear – from Dsquared2’s Tom Bianchi Fire Island tribute to jet-set essentials and refined knitwear.

Main fashion

Film-maker David Lynch is the muse for our 14-page style shoot, Fire Walk with Me.

Kemmei wears full look by Dior (Image: Matt Ford)

Beauty

Luxury skincare ditches gender rules. Chanel’s N°1 de Chanel put to the test, plus inside London injectables clinic Injectual and the rise of inclusive tweakments.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.