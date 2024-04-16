UK government issues new travel advice for LGBTQ+ visitors to Greece

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for LGBTQ+ travellers to Greece, despite the country recently legalising same-sex marriage.

In an update published last month on the UK government’s foreign travel advice pages (via PinkNews), it warned that same-sex couples could experience discrimination in certain parts of Greece.

The advice states: “Public attitudes towards same-sex sexual activity vary throughout the country; showing affection in public by same-sex couples may be frowned upon, especially in rural areas.”

It continues: “Attitudes are generally much more welcoming in Athens and on many Greek islands, particularly on Lesvos, Mykonos and Skiathos. See our information and advice page for the LGBT+ community before you travel.

Split opinions among Greek public on same-sex marriage

Male same-sex relations were legalised in Greece in 1951, while marriage equality was introduced in February this year. Greece also banned so-called ‘conversion therapy’ for minors in 2022.

Despite a 176-76 parliamentary majority in favour of gay marriage in Greece, the European country remains divided over it.

Following news of the overwhelming majority, opposition, led by the Orthodox church, saw protests take place in Athens’ Syntagma Square.

Meanwhile, a recent poll by the national newspaper Proto Thema found that only 55% of Greeks support the legalisation of gay marriage. An even slimmer majority in Greece backed gay adoption rights.

In legalising same-sex marriage, Greece became the only south-eastern European country to do so. It joins 15 other EU member states and 35 nations worldwide.