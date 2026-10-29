Tryst Hospitality launches two gay cruises, including 5,800-person sailing billed as world’s largest

Tryst Hospitality has announced the launch of Tryst Cruises, featuring two full-ship gay cruises in 2027 and 2028, including a sailing it describes as the largest gay cruise in history.

The first cruise, All Hands on Deck, will depart Fort Lauderdale on 31 October 2027 for a six-night Halloween voyage with 3,200 guests. The itinerary includes stops in Puerto Plata and Samaná in the Dominican Republic, and Nassau in the Bahamas.

A second sailing, The Tryst Grand Voyage, will take place from 4–11 February 2028, departing Miami with 5,800 guests expected to take part in the seven-night trip. The company has yet to announce the ship, itinerary or onboard programme.

What will the Tryst Cruises include?

Both cruises will feature entertainment and events inspired by venues operated by Tryst Hospitality, the LGBTQ+ hospitality company founded by Tristan Schukraft. These include The Abbey in West Hollywood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, The Blue Whale and Pavilion in Fire Island Pines, and The Tryst Puerto Vallarta.

The inaugural voyage will include drag brunches, live music, comedy, DJ sets and parties hosted by events including Evita, Daddy Issues, Summertramp, Masterbeat and STAMP. Other planned events include The Abbey takeover, The Blue Whale’s Low Tea and a party inspired by Fire Island’s Meat Rack.

The cruise will conclude with a party at a private beach club in the Bahamas, featuring a surprise celebrity performance, according to the announcement.

“With Tryst Cruises, I’m bringing together the best of our destinations at sea” – Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of Tryst Hospitality

“Many people had written off gay hotels as campy or not for them until they experienced The Tryst Puerto Vallarta,” said Schukraft, founder and CEO of Tryst Hospitality.

“I reimagined what a gay hotel could be. With Tryst Cruises, I’m bringing together the best of our destinations at sea. Starting with 3,200 sailors on Halloween 2027, then we go bigger with 5,800 in February 2028. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

The first 300 guests to book either sailing will also be invited to join Tristan’s Buoys Club, a VIP experience offering private gatherings and additional onboard privileges.

Early-access registration is now open at trystcruises.com.