Why W London’s Pride 2025 is the ultimate queer-centric staycation in the heart of Soho

Looking for the perfect London Pride 2025 plans? You might want to check out the W London. This year, the iconic hotel is transforming into a hub of queer creativity, community, and culture right in the centre of Soho, the heart of LGBTQ+ London.

In partnership with Queer Britain, Club Stamina, and Sounds Queer, W London is rolling out a week-long series of events that promises more than just rainbow flags and glitter. Expect immersive art, thought-provoking conversation, and thumping live performances, all curated to explore how queer identity continues to evolve across generations.

The exterior of W London (Image: Provided)

This Pride season, the luxury lifestyle hotel is doubling down on its commitment to inclusivity. By teaming up with leaders from across London’s queer creative scene, W London is making space for connection, community, and authentic expression.

‘We Are Queer Britain’ photography exhibition presented in the W Lounge Runway |Wednesday 18 June – Monday 7 July

In partnership with Queer Britain, the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum located in King’s Cross, W London will showcase a curated and free photography exhibition spanning over 150 years of queer history. The collection features powerful imagery from early Pride marches to contemporary cultural icons, offering guests a visual journey through the milestones of LGBTQIA+ communities.

The W London’s Perception Bar (Image: Provided)

Moderated by Andrew Given – LGBTQ+ advocate and Queer Britain Director – the panel will delve into the evolution of LGBTQ+ rights in the UK. Esteemed speakers, including activist Lisa Power MBE, a founding member of Stonewall, and Lewis Corner, Head of Website Content Strategy at Time Out London, will share perspectives on progress and the challenges that remain.

Tickets cost £10 and are of limited availability. Available at: Activism and Social Change Panel Discussion Tickets | 02 Jul @ W London, London | £10 | OutSavvy

W London’s signature live music series, AMPLIFIED, returns with a special Pride edition in collaboration with Sounds Queer, a platform dedicated to uplifting LGBTQIA+ musicians and known for their presence at key festivals, including Mighty Hoopla and SXSW. Guests can enjoy an eclectic mix of live performances in an intimate setting, celebrating the diversity and talent within the queer music scene.

Tickets, including entry only, is complimentary via guest list. Book your tickets here

Sounds Queer performing (Image: Provided)

Club Stamina is taking over W London for one night only, bringing its iconic energy of London’s and International queer nightlife to the Perception Bar. Founded by DJ and stylist Mina Galán in early 2024, Club Stamina has rapidly become one of London’s most talked-about queer nights. Known for it’s unique line ups and vibrant crowd, the event promises an unforgettable evening of genre-bending music, dance, and expression.

Tickets start from £11.30, including entry only. Book your tickets here

Club Stamina (Image: Provided)

And while Pride might be the occasion, the hotel’s dedication to diversity isn’t confined to a single month. With year-round programming designed to amplify underrepresented voices, and a permanent postcode in one of the city’s most iconic neighbourhoods, W London is earning its stripes as more than just a stylish stay.

So, whether you’re popping by for a panel, dancing your way through a DJ set, or booking a suite for the full immersive experience, W London’s Pride 2025 line-up is the queer staycation you deserve.