Universal Epic Universe review: A game-changer for theme parks

Madonna once sang, “I’m not religious, but I feel so moved…” and that’s also how we can explain spending a Saturday, with multiple strangers, repeatedly saying, “Oh my God!” louder and louder…

But when you’re experiencing Orlando’s first new theme park in nearly three decades, what else can you utter when turning every corner reveals something as mind-blowing as they’ve achieved?

Universal Epic Universe‘s Front Gate (Image: Supplied)

It’s no secret that Attitude loves us some Universal theme park action so we were more than a little bit excited to be one of the first magazines in the world to get a sneak peek at Universal Epic Universe, which opens on 22 May 2025.

Flown there in style by British Airways Holidays – yes, package deals are now available – we couldn’t wait to hit the ground of the 750 acre property.

Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe (Image: Supplied)

First announced in 2019, Epic Universe is now their fourth park in Orlando – adding to others in Hollywood, Japan, Singapore, China and soon to also be in the UK. With new technology – hello drones! – it meant that theme park aficionados have been able to see every stage of the construction online in more detail than ever before.

Would it live up to expectations? Would it be bigger or smaller than it seems? Would we scream? Yes, online life has warped our minds…

Universal Epic Universe‘s Front Gate from above (Image: Supplied)

But without wanting to use the, ahem, obvious word – it’s incredible. It’s their most stunning theme park yet, taking a very, very clever approach to how it was designed and obvious consideration of guest feedback and experiences over the years.

The Chronos – a large arched construct at the gates of the park – opens up the Epic Universe and invites you into Celestial Park, the first of five themed lands. Throughout this park, the Chronos has opened four other portals to allow you to travel Epic Universe…

STAR BRIGHT

Celestial Park itself is beautiful – serene and calm, yet majestic and bursting with life and colour and a musical score to match. Music, it has to be said, plays a huge part in the ambience of the entire park but is never overbearing and perfectly pitched.

Grand Hotel (Image: Supplied)

Water and greenery are in abundance throughout this main area – the park element is certainly elevated – stretching all the way back to the other end of the property, where their new Helios Grand Hotel offers staying guests immediate access. (As a side note, there are two gorgeous space-themed budget hotels nearby – we stayed in Universal’s Terra Luna and loved it.)

Alongside restaurants, bars and stores varying in prices and offerings, you’ll find Constellation Carousel [below], where you ride different animals that raise you up to six feet, as well as what many are already calling Orlando’s greatest roller coaster yet, Stardust Racers. Offering the chance to race on two different tracks, if you like their Velocicoaster ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you’ll love this.

Constellation Carousel (Image: Supplied)

There’s also Astronomica – no, not a Gaga song, but a splash area for kids.

It sounds strange, but it’s almost like you don’t feel you’re in a “normal” theme park and that’s largely down to each of the other lands being somewhat hidden behind each of their own unique portals – think a themed archway in the style of the Chronos.

The portal to Super Nintendo World (Image: Supplied)

The other four worlds are based on existing IPs (intellectual properties), Dark Universe (which encompasses Universal Monsters), Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

All of these truly need to be seen to be believed, with some of the most advanced and creative experiences ever seen in the theme park industry, with groundbreaking technology built from the ground up for rides and interactive elements throughout, featuring roaming characters and meet-and-greet opportunities across them. The sheer scale of each land alone is breathtaking.

Super Nintendo World (Image: Supplied)

LEVEL UP!

Super Nintendo World is on two levels and, like most of the lands at Epic, it gives the impression that it keeps going and going. Home to Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country, the attractions – AR dark ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, roller coaster Mine-Cart Madness and child-friendly ride Yoshi’s Adventure – have previously been seen at Universal Studios Japan, but are here spread across a different layout.

The whole thing is accessed via the portal as usual, but this one goes up an escalator inside a giant green pipe, depositing you in the most colourful – and loudest – land of all, as though you’re stepping into actual gameplay. You’re going to need time to take it all in properly and even then you still likely won’t notice everything.

Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge (Image: Supplied)

We bumped into Toad while we were here, but rest assured all the other main Nintendo characters pop up too – yes, that includes Princess Peach. Gloriously interactive (you can purchase wristbands that allow you to compete) the whole of Super Nintendo World will delight gaymers.

GET YOUR DRAG-ON

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk is based on the original animated film trilogy – they’re calling this “2.5”, to be precise – and truly is wondrous. By far the biggest land at Epic, it might also be the most detailed with interactive animatronic dragons, character actors that have already caught the heart of the internet during previews and rumours that when the park opens there will be dragons flying in the sky…

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders (Image: Supplied)

Until then you’ll have to make do with a life-size Toothless soaring above you in the very emotional live-action show, The Untrainable Dragon – or you can pop along to meet him and Hiccup and have your photo taken.

Family coaster Hiccup’s Wing Gliders brings the adrenaline but it’s boat ride Fyre Drill that brings the giggles. You’re supposed to be aiming your water cannons at targets but they know fine well people are going to aim for other riders… We were absolutely hysterical with laughter.

The Untrainable Dragon (Image: Supplied)

There are more attractions, more themed restaurants, exclusive food items that are already Instagram must-haves… Basically there’s a lot going on at Berk and with the live-action film taking flight this summer, the timing couldn’t be better. Like all of Epic, it’s an incredible achievement that will leave you either open-mouthed or proclaiming to the heavens.

FREAKSHOW

It’s Dark Universe that has our black little hearts though – a place for the others, the outsiders, those freaks unique… Darkmoor Village is home to the classic Universal Monsters, with a twist. The great-great-great granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, Victoria, has her own plans to save the occupants from Dracula and his Brides.

Frankenstein’s Monster (Image: Supplied)

Frankenstein Manor looms over the ramshackle village, as fog creeps from the graveyard and screams ring from the catacombs. It’s here that you’ll ride Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment – so new, so revolutionary that Universal created technology to bring the incredible animatronics to life. You’ll encounter all of the classic Universal Monsters here as a battle wages between Frankenstein and Dracula. This ride may well be the greatest dark ride we’ve ever been on, it is absolutely incredible.

Elsewhere, The Burning Blade Tavern – featuring a windmill which sets on fire several times an hour, again harnessing new technology – is home to various monster-hunters who will interact with you. It’s also here that you can purchase Reaper’s Reserve, an ale only available in Darkmoor and described as “if Halloween Horror Nights was a drink, this would be it.”

A map of the park (Image: Supplied)

Then there’s Das Stakehaus, a vampire-themed steakhouse (where you can’t have garlic). The Invisible Man and Ygor, on the loose in Darkmoor, will read you to filth, and you can also meet Frankenstein and his Bride.

Not to mention Curse of the Werewolf, a weighted roller coaster that spins differently each time depending on who you’re riding with.

You can even get turned into a fiend at the Monster Makeup Experience.

We can’t wait to experience this land at night…

Mine Cart Madness (Image: Supplied)

In fact, we’ve been feeling a little… empty since returning, something that many preview guests have also noted online.

This is not just “another” theme park, this is the future of theme park entertainment. Take a trip down the road to Universal Studios, where you can ride the last-remaining original attraction from their opening in 1990, ET Adventure, then look at Epic and all the magic they’ve created in the last 35 years.

Celestial Park (Image: Supplied)

You can see from the design and thought that’s gone into Epic Universe that guest satisfaction leads the way, through how the company has embraced immersive storytelling in the last couple of decades. This is next-level entertainment that will change the way people think about theme parks forever and will definitely warrant multiple visits. It’s no wonder people are bursting into tears when they first experience it. Yes, we may have had a little lip quiver…

And let’s face it, everyone’s life could do with being a little bit epic from time to time.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at Universal Terra Luna Resort from £849pp, travelling on selected dates between 1-31 January 2026 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag and accommodation. Book before 22 April 2025. For reservations visit British Airways or call 0344 493 0787.