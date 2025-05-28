New research suggests new travel trends and hotspots for LGBTQ+ travellers

A new survey of 1,000 LGBTQ+ Brits has revealed that while iconic destinations like Mykonos, Phuket and Gran Canaria remain favourites, lesser-known gems such as Sardinia, Madeira and Zurich are gaining popularity.

The Expedia LGBTQ+ Summer Travel Outlook, which also used millions of the travel brand’s data points, shows significant year-over-year increases in interest for Zurich (+225%), Sardinia (+90%) and Madeira (+90%), reflecting a growing appetite for fresh experiences.

The Expedia LGBTQ+ Summer Travel Outlook’s top five lists for LGBTQ+ friendly UK cities and new international destinations (Image: Provided)

Brighton tops the list of beach destinations, with one in three LGBTQ+ Brits planning a visit this summer – outpacing global hotspots like Cape Town, Sitges and Key West.

The Expedia LGBTQ+ Summer Travel Outlook’s top ten lists for best cities and beach destinations (Image: Provided)

For city breaks, Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona are the most sought-after destinations, while London, Brighton and Manchester are considered the most LGBTQ+ welcoming in the UK. Bristol and Liverpool also rank highly, highlighting the expanding landscape of inclusive domestic travel.

Travel Trends Among LGBTQ+ Brits

Pride on the Move

With Pride season approaching, Expedia’s survey revealed 54% of LGBTQ+ Brits plan to attend a Pride event this year. Most (76%) plan to travel outside of their hometown for the occasion, with 43% attending with friends and 10% going solo or even bringing a parent.

Travel fanatics that love to splash the cash

LGBTQ+ travellers take at least 3 trips annually, spending on average £3,200. One in five spends over £5,000.

The Welsh are big spenders

Welsh travellers top the spending chart at £3,990 per year, followed by Londoners at £3,665. East Midlanders spend the least at £2,495.

Luxury and comfort

Neary half prefer 4-star hotels, two thirds will take a beach holiday this summer, with half also opting for city breaks.

Chosen family and couples

Holidaying with their chosen family is as popular as with their immediate family. Over half will take couples holidays (54%) and a quarter regularly travel with parents.

Food, glorious food

LGBTQ+ travellers are real foodies, with nice restaurants and bars (46%) topping the list of top activities, followed by cultural attractions (36%) and shopping (31%), with sports ranking lowest (10%).

Safety first

When choosing a destination, safety remains a priority among the LGBTQ+ community (43%). Community endorsement is key, with half using word-of-mouth from friends in the community when deciding where to go.

LGBTQ+ travel initiatives from Expedia

Expedia has created a “LGBTQ Welcoming” filter on its sites. Over 40,000 hotels have opted into an Inclusivity Pledge, to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for hateful, disrespectful or discriminatory behaviour.

Many train staff on sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and on using gender-neutral language, and are ready to offer recommendations for gay-friendly neighbourhoods, restaurants, and activities. Usage of the filter is up 155% year on year.

“This summer, LGBTQ+ holidaymakers are blending the comfort of familiar favourites with the thrill of discovering new destinations. Here’s my number one tip when choosing your destination: check the ‘LGBTQ+ welcoming’ search filter on Expedia to find a hotel that has opted into our Inclusivity Pledge – ensuring a respectful and welcoming experience for all,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Expedia. “My second tip is to ‘sandwich’ your summer travels: flight prices are lower in June and the least busy time to travel is late August.”

Husbands and lifestyle influencers Taylor Phillips and Jeff O’Donnell shared their thoughts on the LGBTQ+ edition of the Expedia Summer Travel Outlook.

“Destinations like Thailand, Sardinia, and the Greek Islands are beautiful, vibrant, and welcoming, so it’s no surprise they’re top picks for new international destinations. We love the Greek Islands for their breathtaking scenery, delicious food, and the easy-going, inclusive vibe. Places like Singapore are also making progress, showing how visibility and inclusive travel can shift cultures,” said Taylor.

“Iceland and Madrid stood out for us— we felt safe, seen and celebrated. In Reykjavik, we checked out some great gay bars and drag shows, and in Madrid, we spent time in Chueca, an iconic LGBTQ+ neighborhood, and we found joy and acceptance throughout the city,” said Jeff. “Our advice? Book the trip. Know what you want, plan well, and go. Life’s too short not to explore.”

